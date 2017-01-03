Melody Voice-powered music assistant Commands We are bringing innovation in voice technology and artificial intelligence to deliver hands-free and eyes-free audio entertainment to the masses.

Speak Music today announced the launch of Melody, a new voice enabled platform that gives music lovers the ultimate hands-free listening experience via a free iOS app. Melody is a personal music assistant with access to millions of songs and thousands of radio stations. Melody lets users connect with a vast selection of audio and musical content while multitasking, driving and working out. With Melody, consumers can just request what they want to hear on the app or a connected Bluetooth headphone or speaker and start enjoying practically any song or artist that they can think of. Melody connects to most Bluetooth audio devices such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers and newer automobiles that have Bluetooth audio streaming capability. The music behind Melody comes from popular music streaming services such as iHeartRadio and Spotify Premium. Melody is available today in the iTunes App Store as a free download, and the Android version is following later in the quarter.

Melody utilizes speech recognition and artificial intelligence to recognize the user’s request and tap into streaming services to quickly deliver the requested music. Melody delivers on the following benefits:



Totally mobile and available on the go with no Wi-Fi or AC power required.

Intuitive natural language processing that can understand the most extensive range of voice commands, like “Play New York Hip Hop Radio” or “Play Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake,” or “Shuffle my workout playlist.”

A personalized experience that uses artificial intelligence, which gets smarter over time as it learns your preferences and plays music based on your individual taste.

Access to thousands of iHeartRadio’s Live Radio stations from across the country and custom Artist Radio stations plus Spotify’s extensive track, playlist and artist library.

Melody’s music discovery system provides a natural language method for finding music by song, album, artist, playlist, genre, radio station, mood, activity, instrument and more.

Support for Bluetooth headphones and speakers (including hands-free Bluetooth mode), AirPlay and compatible car controls.

Melody taps into iHeartRadio’s vast collection of live and custom radio stations, so that consumers are able to find their favorite artists and listen to more stations across music genres than any other radio service. “iHeartRadio is committed to finding new and innovative ways to expand on the radio listening experience," said Darren Davis, President of iHeartRadio. Providing users with voice-activated access to browsing and listening to our thousands of radio stations gives listeners yet another easy way to enjoy our service.”

Most consumers are actively listening to music and radio from their mobile devices while engaged in other activities at the same time. “Finding and playing music on your phone while engaging in other activities such as driving, sports or many other activities is difficult and disruptive. We created a platform that allows users to simply speak what they want to hear and it plays, instantly,” said Dean Summers, President and Co-Founder of Speak Music. “We are bringing innovation in voice technology and artificial intelligence to deliver hands-free and eyes-free audio entertainment to the masses.”

The Founders of Melody bring relevant experience from companies like Google, Zynga and Ericsson and are executing on a mission to transform and simplify how people discover and consume audio entertainment in a multi-tasking society.

Speak Music is already partnering with Bluetooth device makers such as iHome that will bundle Melody’s voice technology and access to millions of songs to the market at a variety of price points and devices at major online and retail locations.

About Speak Music

Speak Music is redefining the consumer mobile music experience—with Melody, the industry’s most advanced voice powered music assistant, it is putting the power of voice to work for consumers to play any song, artist, playlist or radio station with a simple voice command. Powered by natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the Melody Platform enables hands-free access to popular music streaming services – iHeartRadio, Spotify Premium, NPR and more. Speak Music was founded by Zak Mandhro, Mark Anderson and Dean Summers - serial entrepreneurs from Google, Zynga and Ericsson who bring rich experiences to its strategy and product innovation. Speak Music closed its first round of financing in 2016.

For more information on Speak Music and Melody visit Melodyapp.ai, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/melodyappai/ or follow @MelodyAppAI on Twitter.