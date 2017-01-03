Mary McDonald – Award-winning, internationally published LA-based interior designer. Mary is an exceptional talent in the world of interior design, and we’re thrilled she’ll be helping us launch this campaign.

Online luxury home furnishings retailer ATGStores.com is set to begin its “52 Weeks of Design” campaign, which will highlight a new designer, brand or influencer each week in 2017 beginning Jan. 1.

The campaign kicks off with a showcase featuring Mary McDonald, an award-winning interior designer, author and star of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Decorators” and “Property Envy.”

“Mary is an exceptional talent in the world of interior design, and we’re thrilled she’ll be helping us launch this campaign,” said ATGStores.com President Michelle Newbery. “She brings with her the kind of trend-forward style and experience we want to highlight as our brand continues to evolve in 2017.”

The goal is to make high-profile design more available to the ATGStores.com audience. All designers are invited to curate product collections as well as provide tips for how to make the most of any space and design budget.

“It’s such a pleasure to be included in the ATGStores.com ‘52 Weeks of Design’ lineup,” McDonald said. “ATGStores.com has an amazing diversity of products making them a great resource for any kind of project.”

McDonald’s week-one January debut will be followed by Manhattan-based designer Nick Olsen, boutique interior design firm Tilton Fenwick and award-winning Carrier and Company Interiors. Each designer will be featured on the company’s home page, and have a dedicated space where they will share their newest designs and inspiration.

“Our intent is to introduce more people to the idea – the fact – that cutting-edge home fashion is absolutely within reach,” said Molly Hartney, ATGStores.com vice president of marketing and merchandising. “We want to offer more than a glimpse into these designers’ worlds; we want to deliver total access.”

Other notable designers set to be featured include Alexa Hampton, Eddie Ross, Bunny Williams and Mark D. Sikes. Visit the “52 Weeks of Design” feature on the ATGStores.com home page for appearances and updates.

ATGStores.com, a Lowe's company since 2011, takes projects from concept to completion by offering every customer high-touch customer care, a curated selection of high-quality home furnishings, interior design services and professional installation for a seamless shopping experience. The company features more than one million products in a host of different categories, from lighting and furniture to hardware and decor. To learn more, visit ATGStores.com or email questions to press(at)atgstores(dot)com.