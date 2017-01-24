Aptus Court Reporting, California’s premier deposition and court reporting service, announced today that they have hired a key representative for their expanding San Diego office. Aptus’ San Diego office is conveniently located in Downtown San Diego at 600 W. Broadway, Suite 300 San Diego, CA 92101.

Johanna Torres is joining the San Diego Aptus team as a Business Development Manager. With nearly two decades of experience in the legal industry, Torres is a seasoned professional who is ideally suited for the role. Johanna will drive new business as well as assist the sales team in delivering exceptional service to clients and reporters. Before joining Aptus, Johanna served as a Branch Manager for Michael Sullivan Court Reporting’s new San Diego office. Prior to that, she served as Calendar Coordinator for Veritext.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company that values their people and reporters as well as puts an emphasis on giving clients the best possible customer service,” says Torres.

Working out of the San Diego office, Johanna’s main objective will be to strengthen Aptus’ already positive reputation throughout California and to cultivate new opportunities for Aptus to partner with top reporters and clients.

“We are so excited to have Johanna join the Aptus family. Her experience, relationships and skill set are a perfect fit for our team. She is going to excel in her new role and will be an incredible asset to Aptus,” says Partner Ashley Walton.

Since launching in San Diego in 2011, Aptus has expanded its market reach throughout California and beyond, with additional offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Irvine and Riverside. Combined with a new website launch debuted in August 2015 and a number of key hires, the company has demonstrated a trajectory of continued growth and achievement.

ABOUT APTUS COURT REPORTING:

Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company provides decades of experience in the court reporting industry and offers videography, transcription, and trial support among its list of services. Its company focus is “connecting testimony and technology” for clients internationally in depositions and trial.