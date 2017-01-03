ISP Supplies Has Acquired the Assets of Titan Wireless

ISP Supplies, a College Station, Texas based distributor of wired and wireless networking products announced today, it has acquired the assets of Titan Wireless of Round Rock, Texas.

“Titan and ISP have worked together for many years, even since the inception of ISP Supplies, and bringing Titan’s kitting products and strong customer base into ours made a lot of sense,” said Steve Discher, Founder and CEO of ISP Supplies.

“As the owner of Titan Wireless, I have personally followed a new path leading RF Elements, North American division. One requirement I had was the assurance that I could trust ISP Supplies to take great care of Titan’s customer base,” said Tasos Alexiou, founder and President of Titan Wireless LLC.

The integration of Titan’s customers into ISP’s customer base will be seamless as ISP sales engineers have already begun answering calls and entering orders while the titanwirelessonline.com domain has been redirected to ISP Supplies new and expanded web store at http://www.ispsupplies.com.