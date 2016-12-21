Roasted Bone Marrow is one of Chef Titus Wang's Signature starters. Seasonally focused, ingredient-driven menus enhance the 105-seat restaurant's convivial yet elegant walk-in dining atmosphere.

Conveniently located by New York City’s bustling Bryant Park, Coffeemania officially opens its doors to the public today. Providing a fresh approach to Contemporary American cuisine, the 5,000 square-foot locale is the first in Manhattan for the international restaurant group Coffeemania, which also has 27 locations throughout Moscow.

“We are thrilled to open a restaurant in one of the most dynamic and entertaining neighborhoods in the city,” said Evgeny Zhuravlev, Director of International Business Development for Coffeemania. “The energy and innovative community in Bryant Park complement the exciting atmosphere we have created at Coffeemania.”

The open kitchen is home to a passionate culinary team led by Executive Chef Titus Wang. Wang has been included in Zagat's “30 under 30,” Eater’s “Young Guns Final 50” and formerly worked at both Michelin-starred and well-respected restaurants throughout New York City. Chef Titus and his team will launch the Coffeemania brand to diners through a variety of refined menu items that showcase creative new American food in a tasteful and captivating manner.

“We want guests to experience a sense of comfort, while also providing a fresh spin with modern interpretations of classics,” says Executive Chef Titus Wang. “We are aiming to find the right balance between accessibility and intrigue, with inspiration that draws upon diverse cultures.”

Seasonally focused, ingredient-driven menus enhance the 105-seat restaurant’s convivial yet elegant walk-in dining atmosphere.

Coffeemania is one of a few restaurants in the U.S. to utilize the Josper charcoal grill to highlight the flavor of meat, fish and vegetable dishes. Popular throughout Europe, the Josper grill offers the perfect combination of a grill and an oven in a single machine as well as the ability to work at high temperatures, allowing the full flavor of each ingredient to shine.

An all-day dining destination, Coffeemania’s innovative lunch and dinner menus feature hearty options like Roasted Bone Marrow, Josper Grilled Chicken Wings, Classic Borsch Soup, Berkshire Pork Chop and Seared Duck Breast. Rustic, house made pastas are offset by lighter options including Hamachi Tartare, Cauliflower Soup and Seared Sea Scallops. The menu will rotate seasonally, with certain signature dishes remaining as mainstays.

Coffeemania’s breakfast menu features an array of reimagined morning classics, along with a variety of savory and sweet blini options, house made granola and warm vanilla cottage cheese fritters.

Savory items are wonderfully paired with a sweet collection of fine patisserie created by Coffeemania’s ingenious pastry chefs. These delightful concoctions, all prepared in-house and available throughout the day, include Chocolate Envy, a chocolate lovers dream and the fruity and aromatic raspberry infused Love Me, Love Me Not, along with many other delicious treats.

The restaurant’s diverse culinary fare is complemented by an imaginative beverage program that includes artisanal cocktails, as well as a large array of non-alcoholic beverages including fresh fruit and vegetable blends, tonics and spritzers, warm herbal infusions, teas and of course, coffee. Coffeemania’s award-winning barista team is skilled in alternative brewing methods and roasts their own coffee beans in house. A vast menu of one-of-a-kind coffee beverages, both hot and iced, along with traditional coffee options are available.

Chelsea Nightengale, a veteran of the New York City restaurant scene, will take the helm as General Manager and will oversee day-to-day operations with the goal of creating a new culinary destination for commuters, local residents, tourists and those wanting to pique their taste buds with tantalizing flavors.

“Coffeemania fills a void for people looking for the type of experience that is more commonly found in Europe,“ states Nightengale. “We wish to emulate the warm and welcoming atmosphere that so many European establishments are known for, and have focused on thoroughly training our staff to provide prompt, pleasant and efficient service."

Coffeemania NYC worked closely with Paris-based GBRH Design to transform the raw 5,000-square-foot space into an environment where one can feel relaxed and at home, expertly blending modern and historical elements with the use of oak, stone, brass, soft lighting, and patina coated walls that blend into the restaurant’s nearly floor to ceiling windows facing Bryant Park.

Walk-in guests are welcome and reservations for parties of six people or more may be made at info(at)coffeemanianyc.com or by phone at (212) 221-2510. Coffeemania will open for lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday, December 21 and will add breakfast hours in the weeks to follow.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeemaniaNYC/

Instagram: @CoffeemaniaNYC

Twitter: @CoffeemaniaNYC

Address:

1065 Avenue of the Americas (at 40th Street)

New York, NY 10018

Restaurant Hours:

Open Daily: 11 am-11 pm

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/751a38ea7vm05jh/AACe_mAPk0LBDuNFskEuBLu5a?dl=0

About Coffeemania:

Providing a fresh approach to Contemporary American cuisine, Coffeemania serves up seasonal fare in an all-day dining environment in the heart of New York City’s Bryant Park. The first overseas location of the popular Moscow restaurant group, Coffeemania provides innovative breakfast, lunch and dinner menus created by Executive Chef Titus Wang, who incorporates classic French techniques with hints of Asian influence. Dessert menus feature patisserie created on site in the classic French tradition. Coffeemania’s diverse beverage program includes artisanal cocktails, fruit and vegetable blends, spritzers and one-of-a-kind coffee beverages prepared by its award-winning barista team. Coffeemania provides a warm environment where guests can feel welcome whether they want to enjoy a single cup of espresso or a complete dining experience. For more information please visit http://coffeemanianyc.com/.

Media Contacts:

Emily Baldwin

Principal, 2BPR

emily(at)2bprinc.com

973.346.2580

Alison Sager

Director, 2BPR

alison(at)2bprinc.com

646.266.0387