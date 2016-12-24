“I’m pleased to welcome Jennifer into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Jennifer House-Hampers as a 2016-2017 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in business. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jennifer into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated, results oriented and driven to succeed, Jennifer House-Hampers is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

Mrs. House-Hampers’ professional title is Owner and Operator of Window Wear. She has been in the window covering business since 1999 and has solidified herself as a reputable business owner. She has beautified thousands of homes and enjoys providing the opportunity for local customers to experience her vision and creativity with her. Mrs. House-Hampers’ skills and areas of expertise include interior design, retail, customer satisfaction and business development.

The unwavering dedication demonstrated by Mrs. Hampers fully utilizes the aspirations for success that have earned her this recognition from the National Association of Professional Women, honoring her as an inspiration and a leader in her industry.

About NAPW

NAPW’s mission is to provide an exclusive, highly advanced networking forum to successful women executives, professionals and entrepreneurs where they can aspire, connect and achieve. Through innovative resources, unique tools and progressive benefits, professional women interact, exchange ideas, advance their knowledge and empower each other.