California Casualty Gives Back to the Communities and Groups it Serves

California Casualty Protects American Heroes We are fortunate to work with American heroes whose jobs involve serving others, and we are honored to give back to them in meaningful ways.

As 2016 comes to a close, California Casualty is reflecting back on the many ways it has helped the professions it serves: educators, peace officers, firefighter/EMTs and nurses. The company donated or gave back more than $373,000 through grants, awards and programs that impacted affinity groups and members across the country. They include:



$102,500 in Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grants given to 86 public high schools in 34 states to improve student-athlete safety, provide uniforms and equipment and help with participation in high school sports and athletics opportunities

$75,000 to sponsor the California School Recognition Program, honoring the California Teachers of the Year and schools that achieved Gold Ribbon status for exemplary performance and learning

$58,333 to the NEA Foundation for the annual California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence, one of public education’s most prestigious awards

$45,000 to Impact Teen Drivers to continue its efforts to end distracted teenage driving

$26,500 in Academic Awards and Help Your Classroom grants to enable educators to purchase classroom supplies or supplement learning opportunities for students

$15,000 for the Oregon Education Association Children’s Fund, providing basics such as clothing, food, eye glasses and other necessities to Oregon school children and families in need

$12,000 to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Fund to support its scholarship program for surviving spouses and children of peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty

$10,000 to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation to provide financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, and for the foundation’s efforts to reduce firefighter deaths

$10,000 Work Hard/Play Hard award to a Southern California firefighter/EMT that will help him pay college tuition for his three sons

$5,000 to the National Volunteer Fire Council’s Junior Firefighter Program which provides resources and tools to fire agencies across the nation to help establish, expand and manage a youth participation program

$5,000 sponsorship of the Washington Green Ribbon School awards, recognizing schools and districts in the state that have successfully implemented environmental principles and sustainability programs

$4,000 in Nurses Night Out thank you grants for the extraordinary work health care professionals gave to patients and their families

$3,000 in Nominate a Hero awards given to educators, peace officers, firefighter/EMTs and nurses who went above and beyond for others or their communities

$2,000 to the San Mateo Public Library Foundation for their education and literacy programs

California Casualty employees have also donated resources and hundreds of hours of time for various group sponsored events such as benefit fairs, fundraisers and conventions. Staff at each of the company’s service centers also participated in activities to raise funds for cancer research, food banks, school supplies, holiday giving programs and food and comfort for homeless pets.

“We are fortunate to work with American heroes whose jobs involve serving others, and we are honored to give back to them in meaningful ways,” said California Casualty CEO Beau Brown.

California Casualty urges others to give back to their communities. Learn more about California Casualty and its giving programs at http://www.calcas.com/our-company.

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.