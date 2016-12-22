Bullyan RV recognized as one of North America's Top 50 Dealers

RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer As a whole, our applying dealers not only gave us more data this year, but they also went to great lengths to tell us their stories and let their personalities shine through,” Goldenberg said. “It was a tough job for the judges to narrow it down."

Bullyan RV, located at 4956 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, recently received the honor of being selected as one of RVBusiness Magazine’s “2016 Top 50 RV Dealers in North America”—a very prestigious recognition. The magazine annually recognizes RV dealers that are unsurpassed in overall business operations, customer service, marketing & professionalism.

RVBusiness asked recreation vehicle manufacturers to nominate dealers across the United States and Canada who exemplify best practices and excellence in their field. Nominees were invited to fill out comprehensive applications describing business aspects including customer service and satisfaction, employee training, financial planning, marketing and community involvement. An independent panel of industry experts convened at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind., the unofficial “RV Capital of the World,” to select the RVB Top 50 from nominated dealers who submitted applications.

Program coordinators expanded the judges’ panel this year, bringing perspectives from even more areas of RV-industry business specialization. The extra hands also helped make lighter work of the applications received, which were in greater number and detail than any previous year, according to Sherman Goldenberg, publisher of RVBusiness magazine and founder of the Top 50 program. “As a whole, our applying dealers not only gave us more data this year, but they also went to great lengths to tell us their stories and let their personalities shine through,” Goldenberg said. “It was a tough job for the judges to narrow it down. Those who made the cut should be very proud of that achievement.”

The 2016 class of RVBusiness Top 50 dealers were honored at a Nov. 9th awards reception in front of an all-industry audience of about 400 during the 2016 RV Dealers Association (RVDA) International Convention/Expo at Bally’s Las Vegas, presented in cooperation with the RVDA of both the United States and Canada and underwritten by the program’s sponsors: Ally Financial Inc., Cummins Power Generation, Dicor Corp., Dometic Corp., Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., Lippert Components Inc., NTP-STAG, Protective Asset Protection and Wells Fargo CDF.

Bullyan RV retails towable and motorized RVs along with Ice Castle Fish Houses. With rapidly increasing sales volume over the past few years, the dealership has recently expanded in size and now has over 450 RVs in stock on 15 acres with over 48,500 square feet under roof. With this expansion, the dealership now has 24 service bays with Master Certified Technicians ensuring the very best service possible. Also, an added detail department with an extra-large wash bay complete with equipment and staff that makes RVs shine—inside and out. And, Bullyan RV’s parts department has one of the largest inventories of name brand products in the Midwest.

Bullyan RV continues to strive for consistent success with its effort to be among the best of the best. “We are honored to have been named to such an elite group of RV dealers by RVBusiness magazine” said Joe Bullyan, Jr., Vice President. “This is the second year we have been recognized by our peers in our endeavor to deliver a 5 star experience to our customers”.

For more information, contact Bullyan RV at 800-955-4945 or log on to http://www.bullyanrvs.com.