Key Housing, a top corporate housing service servicing San Jose, California, as well as other tight rental markets in the Golden State, is proud to announce information upgrades for 2017 to key pages, just in time for the post-Holiday rush as corporate renters look for hard-to-find short term rentals in San Jose and Northern California.

“It’s no secret that the hottest real estate market is Silicon Valley, which includes San Jose. Companies have contracted employees who may not expect to stay in the area, but have a hard time finding a home for the short-term,” explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. “While a hotel may not be the right place for this type of employee, many employees are not aware of our offerings. Our upgrades for 2017 will help them find out about this alternative and spare any headaches due to a long stay in a hotel for 2017.”

To review the updated page for Corporate Housing in San Jose, California, please go to http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?location=san%20jose. Information about corporate housing units is upgraded and available for the San Jose area. Interested parties are also referred to the company's newly updated blog listings on San Jose corporate housing for 2017 at http://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-jose/.

San Jose Offers Homey Corporate Housing for 2017

Silicon Valley corporations may have something in common with other businesses throughout the United States. At times, an employee with specific skills must be flown in to help with an important company project. The deadline could be up to three months out or more. Temporary employees may not want to spend months of evenings in a hotel room ordering room service. Finding temporary housing for employees can be tough in one of the hottest real estate markets in America. Corporate housing in San Jose can offer an easy and comfortable transition for a short-term project manager; by upgrading online information just in time for 2017, Key Housing is making it easy for employees to "think out of the box" when it comes to short term corporate housing solutions.

