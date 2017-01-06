For a limited time, MilfordMD Surgery & Laser Center is offering a discount over 56% for Kybella treatments. Kybella is a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment that helps eliminate fat under the chin. Kybella is far less invasive than a surgical neck lift, but like a facelift it may require weeks of recovery. I’ve had male patients tell me it was the best confidence-booster they ever did for themselves.

Men who are unhappy about the looks of their double chins might have been reluctant to have neck lift surgery, but now that there’s a minimally-invasive option for restoring a more chiseled, youthful look to their necklines, men are in line. In fact, an article appearing on Fox News reports that cosmetic surgery experts are seeing more men between ages of 30 and 70 years wanting the double-chin-reducing option, Kybella.

“I’m seeing the same trend among my male patients,” says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley, medical director at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn. “There are a few important things fueling men’s desires to get rid of their double chins. One is that men are more likely to embrace especially minimally- and non-invasive cosmetic options, which don’t take them away from work or play with extended healing and downtimes. Another is the double chin can make the fittest of us look less fit. It’s exercise-resistant fat, so getting rid of it can be out of a man’s control with exercise or diet alone. Finally, Kybella is man-friendly. It’s an in-office injection that works over time to reduce the double chin. Men see it as not being a big deal.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Kybella in April 2015 to treat adults with moderate-to-severe fat below the chin, known as submental fat. At this point, it’s not approved or recommended for areas other than the chin, according to the FDA. Kybella is injected deoxycholic acid, which is identical to the deoxycholic acid produced by the body. Deoxycholic acid naturally is a fat absorber. The drug, a cytolytic drug, which is injected to the double chin goes into the tissue and destroys the cell membrane.

While men make up 10 percent of all cosmetic procedures, they represent 13 percent of all surgical neck lift patients. In the category of nonsurgical fat reduction, which includes CoolSculpting, men represent almost 17 percent of all patients. “CoolSculpting is another popular nonsurgical option for fat reduction around the neck and elsewhere,” Dr. Buckley says. “The good news is that men have options for addressing submental fat and creating a more chiseled jawline, which many associate with masculinity.”

“In the right hands, Kybella injections into the submental fat destroys only the targeted fat cells,” Dr. Buckley says. “Male and female patients should go to experienced cosmetic physicians for the procedure, because, in the wrong hands and injected incorrectly, the medication can destroy skin and other types of cells.” Dr. Buckley administers Kybella by injecting the submental fat tissue up to 50 times, depending on the amount of fat. And patients may need up to six treatments, performed a month or more apart. But some, according to Dr. Buckley, may require fewer injections and treatments to achieve desired results.

“Once the fat cells are gone, they are gone for good,” Dr. Buckley says. “Kybella is far less invasive than a surgical necklift, which like a facelift, requires weeks of recovery. I’ve had male patients tell me it was the best confidence-booster they ever did for themselves. For some, the combination of Kybella treatment, shedding a few pounds and going regularly to the gym can seamlessly transform a man’s appearance.”

As an introductory offer, for the month of January 2017 MilfordMD is discounting the price Kybella (per vial) by over 56%. Also for the month of January, the public can enjoy complimentary consultations, which are meant to encourage men and women to learn whether they are good candidates for a Kybella treatment or discover options for other aesthetic concerns.

About MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center:

The MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center offers state-of-the-art highly specialized procedures in laser and cosmetic surgery and aesthetic skin care. In addition to its AAAHC accredited surgical center and extensive laser surgery capabilities, MilfordMD offers physician designed skin care products for home use. Milford Pennsylvania’s MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center is sought out by patients from around the world for expertise and innovation in cosmetic treatments performed by Richard E. Buckley, M.D. and Marina Buckley, M.D.

MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center is located at 303 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337. Tel: (800) 664-1528. For real patient video testimonials, visit our MilfordMD YouTube channel.