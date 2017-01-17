MilfordMD's “Kiss 2016 Goodbye” special offers savings on a lip rejuvenation package. This combination of non-invasive treatments addresses lip lines, thinning lips and the prevention of lip lines. This combination approach can be done in a lunch hour. Patients leave with little evidence they’ve had anything done, other than they look more kissable. After all, plump lips surrounded by lip lines aren’t as attractive as plump lips against smooth skin.

For a limited time, MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn. is offering a $244 savings on a combination of procedures to address lip aging and rejuvenate the lips and surrounding lip lines. The “Kiss 2016 Goodbye” combination of noninvasive procedures includes Ultherapy treatment to diminish lip lines, the newly approved Volbella XC Juvéderm filler to plump thinning lips and Botox to prevent dynamic lip lines caused by years of puckering. The combination is valued at $1,444, but is available at the special price of $1,200 for this limited time promotion.

The practice is offering the combination for more kissable lips with Valentine’s Day in mind. Patients who come in before the end of the month will see the results in time for the big day associated with romance. “Noninvasive and minimally invasive procedure combinations are trending in cosmetic surgery as patients want to address more and more of their aging concerns as efficiently as possible and without the downtime associated with more invasive surgery or laser procedures,” says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Buckley, medical director of MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center. “Combinations also make sense from a beauty standpoint. After all, plump lips surrounded by lips lines aren’t as youthful or attractive as plump lips against smooth skin.”

Ultherapy is an FDA-cleared treatment that uses ultrasound technology to lift and tighten aging skin. The noninvasive approach involves no incisions or surgery and does not require any downtime. The device first delivers ultrasonic energy (from outside the skin) to the connective tissue below. It then sends a different ultrasonic energy wave to stimulate deeper collagen production. The treatment is focused for delivery to small areas, including around the lips. “With Ultherapy, we not only minimize lip lines but also stimulate collagen production for a lasting effect,” Dr. Buckley says. “Since Ultherapy isn’t invasive, we can combine it, in the same office visit, with fillers and Botox.”

The next step in the combination is to plump the lips and lip lines for a natural looking but fuller effect. With age and lifestyle habits, lips can lose their volume with time. Dr. Buckley offers the newly approved Volbella XC, which is a member of the Juvéderm family of fillers. The FDA approved Volbella XC for use in the lips and perioral (around the mouth) wrinkles. Results last through one year. “Volbella XC gives patients a smooth, natural result that isn’t too drastic and doesn’t look ‘done.’ By injecting the filler, we achieve a subtly enhanced pout,” Dr. Buckley says.

Finally, Dr. Buckley injects Botox locally, into the area around the mouth, to subtly relax puckering and other movements that cause the wrinkles. The Botox helps to prevent those lips lines from coming back. “This combination approach can be done in a lunch hour. Patients leave with little evidence they’ve had anything done, other than they look more kissable,” Dr. Buckley says.

