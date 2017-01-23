Imran Wahedna, M.D., F.A.C.P., Joins Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group

Imran Wahedna, M.D., F.A.C.P., is now a neurologist at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group on Long Island, New York. My expertise in neuromuscular medicine, neurology and EMG goes hand-in-hand with the orthopedic care my Orlin & Cohen subspecialist colleagues provide.

Imran Wahedna, M.D, F.A.C.P., has joined the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, the leading private orthopedic group practice on Long Island.

A triple board-certified and fellowship-trained neurologist and neuromuscular specialist and researcher, Dr. Wahedna uses the latest techniques for diagnosing and treating diseases of the muscles and nerves of the spine and extremities of patients at the Woodbury and Bohemia offices of the Orlin & Cohen network. The multispecialty group offers on-site diagnostic testing—including electromyography (EMG) nerve conduction velocities conducted by Dr. Wahedna—as well as pain management and physical and occupational rehabilitation services.

“My expertise in neuromuscular medicine, neurology and EMG goes hand-in-hand with the orthopedic care my Orlin & Cohen subspecialist colleagues provide,” explains Dr. Wahedna, who has performed more than 10,000 EMGs in his career. “Together, we’re able to provide a more complete diagnostic and treatment plan—all in one location—which is a great benefit to our patients.”

Dr. Wahedna completed his fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology / Neuromuscular Medicine / EMG at NuHealth in East Meadow, NY.

# # #

About Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group

Founded in 1995, the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group is now the largest private orthopedic group practice on Long Island. The Group’s orthopedists feature board-certified, fellowship-trained subspecialists who practice in offices in Rockville Centre, Lynbrook, Cedarhurst, Merrick, Massapequa, Woodbury, Bohemia and Garden City, opening late fall. Orlin & Cohen treats more patients than any other private orthopedic group in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. For more information on the practice, visit http://www.orlincohen.com.