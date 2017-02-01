MilfordMD is offering a savings of up to $200 on Restylane Lyft. Restylane Silk, or a combination of these two popular fillers. This is part of the cosmetic surgery practice’s “Pick and Plump” special We’ve chosen to showcase these fillers for the February special because they’re ideal fillers for addressing key areas of facial aging: volume loss around the cheeks, deepening nasolabial folds and deflation of the lips.

Until February 28, 2017, MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn., is offering an up to $200 savings on syringes of Restylane Lyft or Restylane Silk, or a combination of these two popular fillers, during the cosmetic surgery practice’s “Pick and Plump” special. “We’ve chosen to showcase these fillers for the February special because they’re ideal fillers for addressing key areas of facial aging: volume loss around the cheeks, deepening nasolabial folds and deflation of the lips,” says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley, Medical Director of MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center.

In July 2015, the FDA approved Restylane Lyft, a hyaluronic acid gel filler, for patients with moderate to severe facial folds and wrinkles and in people 21 years of age or older with age-related volume loss. Restylane Lyft is the first and only FDA-approved filler specifically aimed at augmenting volume loss in the cheeks and to correct, or diminish, smile lines, also known as nasolabial folds. “Nasolabial folds can become deeper and take on a harsher appearance as we age. With Restylane Lyft, we subtly plump the facial lines so that they’re less evident, yet still look natural,” Dr. Buckley says. “The cheek area is another aspect of a youthful face that loses volume with time. We use Restylane Lyft to replenish the volume, without surgery or a permanent implant.”

The hyaluronic filler includes a small amount of lidocaine, which is a local anesthetic that ensures comfort at the injection site. Results from Restylane Lyft treatment may last up to a year and a half. “Patients love the filler. And it’s not only our patients. Patients rating the filler on RealSelf.com have given it a 96 percent ‘Worth It’ rating, which is quite impressive,” Dr. Buckley says.

In January 2015, the FDA approved Restylane Silk, a transparent hyaluronic acid gel, for lip enhancement. The lip and area around the lips, known as the perioral area, is the second most commonly treated area of the aging face, according to Galderma, the maker of the Restylane family of fillers. The gel is injected into patients’ lips and wrinkles around the mouth. “We are big fans of Restylane Silk for the lips because it is a smooth gel, designed to restore the lips’ youthful shape and symmetry. It also helps smooth telltale aging signs of wrinkles and lines around the mouth,” Dr. Buckley says. “The product allows us the better sculpt the area, with natural, predictable results. The art of the treatment is to never create over-done lips.”

A clinical study on Restylane Silk suggests 98 percent treated with the filler reported improvement in lip fullness 14 days after injection and more than three-quarters of those patients maintained the fullness six months after their injections. Dr. Buckley injects Restylane Silk into patients’ lips and, if needed, into the patients’ perioral area. One in-office, lunchtime treatment is needed. And results usually last about 6-12 months, according to the cosmetic surgeon.

For more information on “Pick and Plump,” as well as other February specials, go to MilfordMD’s specials page at https://milfordmd.com/pages/specials.html, or call the office at 800-664-1528.

About MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center:

The MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center offers state-of-the-art highly specialized procedures in laser and cosmetic surgery and aesthetic skin care. In addition to its AAAHC accredited surgical center and extensive laser surgery capabilities, MilfordMD offers physician designed skin care products for home use. Milford Pennsylvania’s MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center is sought out by patients from around the world for expertise and innovation in cosmetic treatments performed by Richard E. Buckley, M.D. and Marina Buckley, M.D.

MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center is located at 303 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337. Tel: (800) 664-1528. For real patient video testimonials, visit our MilfordMD YouTube channel.