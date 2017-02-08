After years of wearing earrings, earlobes begin to deflate and droop and piercings go from small round holes to slits. For a limited time, save more than 25% on earlobe rejuvenation at MilfordMD. Women often stop wearing earrings because the piercings in their ears droop. What many don’t know is this can be a relatively simple fix. In a lunchtime appointment, earlobes can be restored so patients can go back to wearing their favorite earrings.

The “Love Your Lobes” special at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn., gives those with aging earlobes that wrinkle and sag a $200 discount on cosmetic earlobe rejuvenation with fillers until February 28, 2017. That’s a 28 percent saving on the regular price for filler treatment to enhance earlobes. “Women often stop wearing heavy earrings in middle age and beyond because the piercings in their ears and earlobes have stretched and hang,” according to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley, who is Medical Director of the MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn. “What many don’t know is this can be a relatively simple fix with fillers. Surgery isn’t needed to restore aging earlobes to a younger looking state,” Dr. Buckley says. “There’s no downtime, and, in a lunchtime appointment, we can restore earlobes, so patients can go back to wearing their favorite dangly earrings.”

Dr. Buckley uses a half syringe of a popular cosmetic filler to treat earlobes. The hyaluronic acid filler helps to fill in any lines or creases, diminish the size of the ear piercing and make the lobe more youthful looking. Soft tissue fillers, including hyaluronic acid fillers, are known for their cosmetic use to augment areas, such as the cheeks and lips, as well as fill in fine lines and facial folds, including the nasolabial folds. These filler products, including Restylane products, Juvéderm and Belotero, also can be used to rejuvenate the decollatage, backs of hands and, now, the earlobes.

“The whole idea is to augment, or help to refill, areas that have deflated or lost their ‘plump’ over time,” Dr. Buckley says. “Hyaluronic acid fillers are a great option because they’re not permanent, but can last as long as a year (so, people rarely have to come back for touchups to maintain results). The treatment doesn’t require that patients take any time off work. And results are immediate.” Chinese researchers recently studied the use of a hyaluronic acid filler for earlobe augmentation and published their results December 28, 2016 in the scientific Aesthetic Plastic Surgery journal. In the study of 19 patients undergoing earlobe augmentation with HA fillers, they found immediate post-treatment improvement of the lobes. And results lasted up to nine months. They concluded that this approach to earlobe rejuvenation is safe, effective and simple for earlobe shaping.

Treatment for earlobes takes only a few minutes in the office. Dr. Buckley says he can use a little numbing cream to ensure patient comfort, but many patients are comfortable without the numbing cream. “Patients love earlobe rejuvenation with fillers because they can go right back to wearing earrings. If they want, patients can even wear their earrings during treatment. That’s how noninvasive this approach is,” Dr. Buckley says.

