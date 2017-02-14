MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center is offering savings on its combination treatment of Ultherapy-filler-Botox to rejuvenate aging lips. The Kissable Lips special ends February 28th. This is our favorite lip rejuvenation combination. We use Ultherapy to soften lipstick lines; a dermal filler, to subtly plump the lips; and Botox, to keep lips lines away. With no downtime, there’s still time to get kissable lips before Valentine’s Day!

MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center, in Milford, Penn., is offering a $244 savings on its Ultherapy-filler-Botox combination to rejuvenate aging lips. The “Kissable Lips” special, a $1,444 value before the discount, ends February 28, 2017. “This is our favorite lip rejuvenation combination for more kissable lips. We use Ultherapy to soften lip lines, known as lipstick lines; a hyaluronic acid filler, to subtly plump the lips; and Botox, to help keep lip lines away,” says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley, medical director of MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center. “There’s no downtime, so there’s still time to have more kissable lips before Valentine’s day!”

This combination approach, which can be done in one in-office visit, starts with Ultherapy for lip rejuvenation in NEPA, an FDA-cleared treatment that uses ultrasound technology to noninvasively lift and tighten aging skin. Without making a single incision, Ultherapy delivers ultrasonic energy from outside the skin to the connective tissue below. The devices then sends a different ultrasonic energy wave to stimulate deeper collagen production. “Ultherapy is ideal for the treatment of small, delicate areas, like the face and lips. The device’s delivery of ultrasonic energy is focused and precise,” Dr. Buckley says. “As an added benefit, Ultherapy not only softens lip lines but also encourages collagen formation, which helps to keep the treated skin looking youthful and smooth.”

The next step in the Kissable Lips combination is to inject a dermal filler into the lips, to make them look naturally fuller and more youthful. “With age, sun exposure, a lifetime of puckering and more, the lips lose their pouty look,” according to Dr. Buckley. “The lost volume makes them look thin. Many women wear lipstick liner to make them look bigger, but some would rather have a more long-lasting natural looking effect.” The newest among the fillers used in lip augmentation is Juvéderm Volbella XC, which the FDA approved for lip augmentation and correction of lines around the lips in June 2016. “There has been high demand for Volbella XC at our practice because patients are hearing about the filler’s longevity. It lasts a year (maybe more) before needing a touchup,” Dr. Buckley says. Allergan, maker of the Juvéderm family of dermal fillers, has a proprietary VYCROSS filler technology, which blends various molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to achieve a smooth, long-lasting result. In studies of 168 patients, about two-thirds of those treated with Volbella XC, which has been approved in Europe since 2011, had improvement in lip fullness and lines around the mouth through one year.

Last, but not least, Dr. Buckley injects a wrinkle relaxing neuromodulator, such as Botox, Dysport and Belotero Balance, into the area directly around the mouth, to gently relax puckering and other movements that cause the wrinkles. “Studies have shown that neurotoxins used to relax muscles that cause dynamic facial movements can help prevent wrinkles in those areas,” Dr. Buckley says. “We use a very conservative approach with wrinkle relaxers, so that patients can freely move their lips and pucker, but the movements aren’t as severe, lessening the wrinkles and lines that result from lip puckering and pursing.”

