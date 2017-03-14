DBSync Cloud Workflow iPaaS Now Available at Microsoft AppSource Automation is something every business owner and a good manager should strive for.

DBSync, a leading provider of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions, announced today that its Cloud Workflow iPaaS solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and QuickBooks is available at Microsoft AppSource.

DBSync brings simplicity into the integration process with these key features:



Turn Key Solution

The adapter comes built with pre-loaded templates for standard connections. This gets users up and running in about an hour so they can spend time focusing on what matters.



Highly Customizable

The adapter supports custom fields, custom entities and the creation of custom mapping for unique or complex business processes.



Built in Scheduler

DBSync supports automatic data flow between applications on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.

“Automation is something every business owner and a good manager should strive for. It allows business to be more efficient and what is the most important to have access to the complete data in the real time without errors and unnecessary time waste,” said Rajeev Gupta, Founder, and CEO DBSync. “That’s why we are happy to announce that DBSync Cloud Workflow iPaaS is now listed on AppSource so more people can access it easily.”

With DBSync’s QuickBooks & Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration solution companies can:

Drive business efficiency by adopting cloud technology advantages of automated integration, without the complexity and cost

Have complete data of core sales and accounting applications in one place

Increase productivity and data visibility through process automation

Reduce manual IT administration tasks and operational overhead

Eliminate manual errors

Adopting an automated integration strategy saves time and money, allows business owner and/or IT manager to focus on valuable activities and improves productivity.

DBSync Cloud Workflow can also be used to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 with many other applications like Microsoft Dynamics GP, NAV or popular On-premise Databases like SQL Server, Oracle, mySQL and on Microsoft Azure SQL or Amazon.

Try now Microsoft Dynamics 365 adapter for QuickBooks on Microsoft AppSource.

About DBSync

DBSync is a leading provider of data management, replication, and application integration for CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and more), Accounting (QuickBooks Desktop and Online, Microsoft® Dynamics GP & NAV), Warehouse Management Systems such as SkuVault, popular databases (Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, mySQL and more), and data integration markets.With easy to use pre-built maps and powerful Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) capabilities, DBSync enables users to easily link information between leading Cloud and On-premise based CRM, hospital asset and case management, and accounting applications, along with support for on-premise applications running databases.

DBSync was added by Gartner in 2016 in its Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service. DBSync also provides support, training and consulting services for its integration solutions and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with centers in San Francisco, CA and Bangalore, India.

For more information on the platform and product features, please visit the website.