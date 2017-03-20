Helping People, Helping Business, & Helping Process! Our goal is to provide a value adding and cost-effective high end accounting resource to companies that otherwise could not afford one.

Integrated Accounting Advisors LLC, an industry-leading accounting and financial consultant agency, is introducing a new, innovative, and comprehensive Accounting Agency. Integrated Accounting's mission is “to provide comprehensive & innovative services, which improve or establish new systems, so our clients generate timely, accurate, & relevant information for both internal and external stakeholders, thus improving business outcomes.”

Tim Harrison, owner and President says, “Our goal is to provide a value adding and cost-effective high end accounting resource to companies that otherwise could not afford one. Integrated Accounting Advisors is founded on the basis that many companies only seek professional level accounting services when they are required to do so as they are focused on keeping their costs low. While this is a great goal and one that should be focused on, failure to put the appropriate financial structure and information systems in place early on can potentially hinder growth or even result in a company making a 'bad' decision it is unable to recover from.”

Integrated Accounting’s approach focuses on adding value by not just focusing on only the accounting side of the engagement. An accounting system should fit operational and management goals; the operation should not have to conform to the accounting system. To meet this objective, Integrated Accounting looks at all aspects of a company. This includes tax considerations of owners, culture of the company, HR & employment policies, and the skill level of the people utilizing the accounting system.

When possible, Integrated Accounting will utilize and improve existing processes and software solutions to ensure maximum return on investment. Once the use of existing systems reach their capacity, Integrated Accounting will help develop new processes and provide recommended upgrades which meet the goals and needs of the company.

To enhance the value added via “out-sourced” accounting, Integrated Accounting can conduct services on-site or in a virtual environment. This allows clients to have direct access to Integrated Accounting and utilize them as needed while still having the option to speak in person if needed. Currently, Integrated Accounting conducts most work remotely then relays findings and recommendations to clients via in person meetings or telephone conference calls.

As a closing thought the owner, Tim Harrison stated, “Accounting should be an integral part of every aspect of every organization. It should not be the driving factor of all policies and procedures though. The accounting system, including personnel, should understand the goals and needs of an organization, and then create systems to meets those goals and needs!”