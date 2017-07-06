RMI Guide Brent Okita Summits Mt. Rainier for the 520th Time

The fact that Brent has challenged himself on this mountain for 31 years and successfully reached the summit of Rainier 520 times is extraordinary.

RMI Expeditions (RMI) announced today that Brent Okita, a professional mountain guide with RMI, has become the first person ever to reach the summit of 14,410’ Mt. Rainier 520 times!

In June 2016, Brent reached the summit of Mt. Rainier for his 500th time. Only two people in history have accomplished this feat – George Dunn and Brent Okita. Brent continues to climb at the pace of a 20-year-old guide averaging 20 Rainier climbs each summer. With 519 Rainier summits, George knew that it would not take long for Brent to catch up and eventually beat the current record. Having worked alongside each other for over three decades, they remain great friends, regardless of who currently holds the record.

Brent has logged over 9,300,000 vertical feet on Mt. Rainier throughout his 31-year career. “Brent is a mentor, leader, and above all an inspiration to all mountaineers,” said Peter Whittaker, owner of RMI. “The fact that Brent has challenged himself on this mountain for 31 years and successfully reached the summit of Rainier 520 times is extraordinary.”

Brent, 56, has worked at RMI since 1986 as a professional climbing instructor and guide, leading teams of climbers on ascents of Mt. Rainier. During that time, he has reached the summit of Mt. Everest (Nepal) and Vinson Massif (Antarctica). He has led over two dozen RMI guided expeditions on 20,310’ Denali in Alaska, the highest mountain in North America, including 23 successful summits in a row. Other ascents to his credit include Mexico Volcanoes, and several expeditions to the French, Swiss, and Italian Alps (Mont Blanc, Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, and Jungfrau).

Setting records is not what drives Brent’s motivation. His 520 summits of Mt. Rainier are the result of his tenure with RMI and his absolute dedication to the sport of mountaineering. When not climbing Mt. Rainier, he pursues his love of skiing and works for Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol. He and his wife, Julie, make their home in Enumclaw, WA, where they enjoy bicycling and hiking.

About RMI Expeditions

RMI Expeditions, also known as Rainier Mountaineering, Inc., was founded by legendary climber Lou Whittaker in 1969. Located in Ashford, Washington, at the base of Mt. Rainier, it is the largest professional mountain-guide service in the United States, and is staffed by the most experienced and talented guides in America. Nearly 65 guides work on Mt. Rainier, Denali, and around the world on Everest (Nepal), Elbrus (Russia), Aconcagua (Argentina), Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and many others.

RMI has built a four-decade long legacy of safe, successful, and enjoyable mountaineering adventures. Visit http://www.rmiguides.com for more information.