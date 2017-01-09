King’s message is more relevant today than ever, as our political system is deeply polarized, and every day we see the manifestations of a world in which people lack a sense of feeling connected to a community.

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership, Pittsburgh, announces the Finalists for the 10th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards that will be held on January 28, 2017, from 6:30-9:00pm at the DoubleTree Hotel (Downtown Pittsburgh).

Coro Pittsburgh president and CEO Greg Crowley says the awards are a “celebration of leaders who set a positive example for how to build strong, inclusive communities.

“Martin Luther King Jr. remains one of the most powerful role models for leaders who believe it is still possible to unify people across differences towards a shared vision. King unified Americans of various racial, religious, geographic, political and social backgrounds around the idea that all Americans ultimately value the dignity and respect of each human being. King shined a spotlight on the statement in our Declaration of Independence that all people are created equal, and he raised our collective awareness that as a nation we were not living up to this value. Through his leadership, King engaged thousands of people to help close the gap between our stated values and the reality of the day.

“King’s message is more relevant today than ever, as our political system is deeply polarized, and every day we see the manifestations of a world in which people lack a sense of feeling connected to a community.” Like Dr. King, the finalists for the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards have oriented their leadership towards values. Regardless of their sector, these leaders strive to do their very best to build stronger, more inclusive communities.

Former Ambassador James A. Joseph will be the keynote speaker for the event. He is Professor Emeritus of the Practice of Public Policy Studies at Duke University and founder of the United States – Southern Africa Center for Leadership at Duke and the University of Cape Town. He served four Presidents. In 1995 he became the only U.S ambassador to present his credentials to President Nelson Mandela. He developed a leadership curriculum based on his observations of Mr. Mandela’s leadership style. It includes intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual dimensions.

There were 57 nominations for Coro’s Martin Luther KIng Jr. Leadership Awards across four categories: Distinguished Individual Leadership Awards, Distinguished Coro Alumni Leadership Awards, Distinguished Organizational Leadership Awards, and Distinguished Emerging Leadership Awards (ages 16-20). Separate committees of diverse community leaders selected finalists and winners. Winners will be announced on the evening of the event.

This year's Finalists are:

Distinguished Individual Leadership Award: Emmai Alaquiva, Leah Lizarondo, and Dr. John Wallace. Click here to learn more.

Distinguished Coro Alumni Leadership Award: Barbara Arroyo, Erin Baker, and James Doyle. Click here to learn more.

Distinguished Organizational Leadership Award: 412 Food Rescue, Homewood Children’s Village, and Pennsylvania Innocence Project. Click here to learn more.

Distinguished Emerging Leadership Award: Hashaam Jamil, Nicole Harrington, and Delante Murphy. Click here to learn more.

The Awards will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm at the DoubleTree Hotel and Suites Downtown Pittsburgh, and will feature announcement of the winners of the awards, food and drinks, silent auction, and music from Jay Malls. Click here to purchase tickets.

Coro Pittsburgh’s mission is to advance ethical leaders and build leadership capacity in order to created a more connected and inclusive community. There are currently nearly 1500 alumni.