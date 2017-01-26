2017 Desert Golf Invitational by the American Cancer Society is set for Friday, January 27, 2017 in Indian Wells, CA. My team and I salute the American Cancer Society and the Indian Wells Country Club for another great golfing event that not only highlights the sport itself but benefits a very worthy cause. Past News Releases RSS Brad Schmett Real Estate Group...

Brad Schmett Announces HITS...

Brad Schmett Announces Luxury Home...

Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty today announced that the 2017 Desert Golf Invitational to benefit the American Cancer Society with a 4 Person Best Shot (Scramble) Golf Tournament at the Indian Wells Country Club on January 27 is expected to enhance interest in luxury real estate surrounding Indian Wells and La Quinta areas as philanthropic golfers head to the area.

The tournament raises much-needed funds for the American Cancer Society to provide health benefits and life-saving research by finding cures and fighting back against cancer. The Desert Golf Invitational is an exciting and uplifting day for supporters, golfers, and volunteers who raise awareness about cancer as well as raising funds to achieve their goals. Studies show that one in three women and one in two men will get cancer in their lifetime. Virtually every family has been touched in some way by this terrible disease.

Schmett recently commented, “Over the past decade both Indian Wells and La Quinta have seen unprecedented growth and expansion. The east end of the valley continues to prosper and grow in response to the demand for quality luxury real estate. My team and I salute the American Cancer Society and the Indian Wells Country Club for another great golfing event that not only highlights the sport itself but benefits a very worthy cause. Our inventory of luxury homes has never been better and we are excited to meet new friends and neighbors during the tournament weekend.”

This year the tournament will celebrate the memory of David Hunter. David was a PGA Professional and Director of Golf at The Club at Morningside Country Club. A beloved figure in the Coachella Valley, David Hunter garnered many awards for his expertise in teaching his beloved game of golf, during his lifetime.

For more information on The 2017 Desert Golf Invitational visit https://acsbsr.ejoinme.org/2017DesertGolfInvitational.

To find out more about investing in Indian Wells, CA real estate visit indianwellsrealestateinfo.com.

Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty – La Quinta, is an exclusive, elite and sophisticated group of real estate consultants raising the bar for service in the La Quinta and Greater Palm Springs area real estate market.