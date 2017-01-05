The Resource Group Listed as one of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016

Members of Bob Scott’s annual VAR Stars list are selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

The Resource Group

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading mid-market accounting software reseller," Marty Schillaci, CEO of The Resource Group.

RENTON, WASH. (PRWEB)

The Resource Group has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s Value Added Reseller (VAR) Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. The Resource Group helps clients to improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connects disparate business systems by implementing Microsoft Dynamics® GP and Intacct Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, as well as the BI360 Business Intelligence solution.

Members of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars list are selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue, and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size as well as many different publishers of accounting software.

“We’re excited that The Resource Group has been listed as one of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016,” said Marty Schillaci, CEO of The Resource Group. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a leading mid-market accounting software reseller.”

Earlier this year, The Resource Group ranked as one of Bob Scott’s Top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) for 2016, a list of 100 mid-market reselling firms selected solely on revenue growth.

About The Resource Group
Based in Renton, Washington, The Resource Group delivers creative and empowering technology solutions that empower customers to reach their business goals. Throughout Washington, Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, The Resource Group partners with our clients to tailor solutions that solve their business challenges. Our professional and knowledgeable consultants are dedicated to building solid, long-lasting relationships with clients. The Resource Group implements, customizes and supports Microsoft Dynamics GP, Intacct cloud financial management software as well as the BI360 Business Intelligence solution. We are there throughout the entire lifecycle of your new solution; from initial software evaluation to installation, data migration, implementation, software development, system integration, training and support. We are small enough to care, and big enough to get results. To learn more about The Resource Group, please visit http://www.resgroup.com/about-resource-group.

Romy Andrews
The Resource Group
+1 4252774760 Ext: 100
Romy Andrews
The Resource Group
425-277-4760 100
The Resource Group
