The Resource Group Listed as one of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016

The Resource Group has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s Value Added Reseller (VAR) Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. The Resource Group helps clients to improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connects disparate business systems by implementing Microsoft Dynamics® GP and Intacct Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, as well as the BI360 Business Intelligence solution.

Members of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars list are selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue, and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size as well as many different publishers of accounting software.

“We’re excited that The Resource Group has been listed as one of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016,” said Marty Schillaci, CEO of The Resource Group. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a leading mid-market accounting software reseller.”

Earlier this year, The Resource Group ranked as one of Bob Scott’s Top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) for 2016, a list of 100 mid-market reselling firms selected solely on revenue growth.

