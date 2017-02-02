I love helping patients discover that straightening teeth isn’t what it used to be. We are thrilled to know that patients are satisfied with their experience in modern orthodontics and that they speak highly of the care they receive here, says Dr. Walton.

Walton Orthodontics continues their track record for excellence in advanced orthodontic services and superior patient care. For another consecutive year, Walton Orthodontics has been named as a Top Rated Johns Creek and Suwanee Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors uses multiple reliable sources online to gather real patient reviews for their featured dentists. Walton Orthodontics has once again proven to be highly favored by their patients, as their reviews are outstanding and their ratings display five stars.

The strong reputation that Walton Orthodontic carries from their patients is certainly preceded by Dr. Matt Walton’s ability to provide an expansive range of orthodontic services with special attention on creating a positive and easy experience for patients. Dr. Walton treats children, teens, and adults in Suwanee, Johns Creek, Cumming, and surrounding area with a number of leading solutions in orthodontics, including Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Damon Braces, In-Ovation Braces, and a revolutionary AcceleSmile Accelerated Braces System, developed exclusively by Dr. Walton. Whether patients are looking for a discreet treatment or one that provides quicker results, Dr. Walton is proud to offer effective solutions that fit each patient’s lifestyle. His dedication to modern orthodontics goes one step further, as soft tissue laser resurfacing, ZOOM Whitening, and surgical orthodontics are also available to Suwanee and Johns Creek patients.

“I love helping patients discover that straightening teeth isn’t what it used to be. We are thrilled to know that patients are satisfied with their experience in modern orthodontics and that they speak highly of the care they receive here,” says Dr. Walton.

About Dr. Matt Walton

Dr. Walton’s passion for orthodontics and creating superior smiles began at a young age, and his reputation for excellence has continued for over 25 years. Dr. Walton received his dental degree from Medical College of Georgia and fulfilled his residency in Boston. He returned to Georgia to begin his professional orthodontic career. As one of 30% of orthodontists worldwide certified by the American Board of Orthodontics, Dr. Walton is also a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, the Southern Association of Orthodontists, and the Georgia Association of Orthodontists. As owner of Walton Orthodontics, Dr. Matt Walton and his team treat families to concierge-style amenities and conveniences with the highest standard of orthodontic care.

For additional information on the services offered by Walton Orthodontics, visit drwaltonorthodontics.com or call (770) 663-0955.