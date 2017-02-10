We take pride in our ability to provide dental care that is patient-centered, eco-friendly and high quality. To know our patients value our commitments as much as we do is very rewarding, says Dr. Park.

Dr. Hye Park brings over a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry to her practice, Green Dental of Alexandria. She is deeply committed to serving patients of all ages with the best that modern dentistry has to offer. Dr. Park is known for her strong value on eco-friendly dentistry. This unique concern for the environment and patient safety within dental care has undoubtedly helped her earn the five-star ratings and great reviews from her patients.

Find Local Doctors proudly recognizes Green Dental of Alexandria’s high patient reviews throughout numerous online sources. Such favorable patient feedback has earned Dr. Hye Park the honor of being a 2017 Top Patient Rated Dentist for the second consecutive year.

Dr. Park is trained and qualified to offer a wide variety of dental services in one easy location, ranging from basic general dentistry and restorative services to a full line of cosmetic procedures and dental implants. With advanced technologies such as laser cavity detection, she can detect dental problems sooner and more comfortably than ever before.

Green Dental of Alexandria is set apart by their ability to deliver green dentistry to surrounding families. They offer innovative systems that support the environment, such as green dental imaging, air and water purification systems and a green infection control system. To boost patient safety, they also offer mercury-free dental restorations and low radiation digital x-rays. When visiting the office, patients can enjoy relaxing amenities such as complimentary beverages, dental massage chairs and warm scented facial towels for the ultimate spa-like experience.

“We take pride in our ability to provide dental care that is patient-centered, eco-friendly and high quality. To know our patients value our commitments as much as we do is very rewarding,” says Dr. Park.

More about Hye Park, DMD:

Dr. Park obtained her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Maryland at Baltimore County before going on to receive her Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree from the Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

She is a member of both the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Her office uses only the most state-of-the-art, eco-friendly procedures and equipment, ensuring that all of her patients receive the highest quality care with little impact on the environment.

For more information about Dr. Hye Park, or to schedule an appointment with Green Dental of Alexandria, visit their website at greendentalalexandria.com or call their offices at 703-549-1725.