This recognition is one I deeply value, as it brings confirmation that my patients are truly satisfied with their care. To our team, this is the ultimate reward, says Dr. Seese.

Smiles by Seese is a comprehensive family dental practice located in the Davidson Commons Shopping Center in Davidson, NC. Dr. Brian Seese leads the practice as a skilled and highly credentialed dentist who is qualified to perform a full range of dental services under one roof. Smiles by Seese serves patients of all ages with excellence in general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. Their services include advanced procedures such as dental implants, Invisalign, ZOOM One Hour Whitening and more.

Dr. Seese’s ability to provide such widespread, exceptional dental care to Davidson families has earned him a strong and favorable presence across multiple online review sources. This is what allowed Find Local Doctors to recognize Dr. Seese as a 2017 Top Patient Rated Davidson Dentist, an award the practice has garnered for the second consecutive year. Find Local Doctors is a valuable online directory that features local physicians and dentists who have garnered superior patient reviews, helping consumers find the most qualified and reputable providers in their area.

Smiles by Seese serves children and adults in a modern, clean, and comfortable office environment. They utilize advanced dental technology and pride themselves on their commitment to perform safe, minimally-invasive treatments. Dr. Seese is highly regarded for his performance in cosmetic dentistry, giving patients balanced and natural-looking results with porcelain veneers, bonding or a full mouth reconstruction.

To boost patient satisfaction even further, Smiles by Seese also offers emergency dental care as well as a variety of payment options, including insurance acceptance, an in-house wellness plan and CareCredit financing.

More About Dr. Brian Seese:

Dr. Brian Seese received a BA from the University of Colorado in 1999. He went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in 2003. He came to North Carolina shortly after graduation and decided to call it home. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the North Carolina Dental Society.

For further information about Dr. Seese or the services he offers in Davidson, NC, please visit smilesbyseese.com or call (704) 895-5095.