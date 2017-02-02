We are thrilled to be named a Top Patient Rated Dentist. It is deeply rewarding to know that our patients are satisfied with their care, and we will continue to pursue excellence on their behalf, says Dr. Contractor of Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates.

Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates, located at 1815 Old 41 Hwy NW in Kennesaw, Georgia 30152, is a trusted family dental practice that serves children and adults with comprehensive care. Dr. Hamir Contractor leads the practice as a distinguished and skilled dentist who is committed to giving patients a comfortable and personalized experience in dentistry. The Kennesaw dental office offers services in general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, helping patients achieve a beautiful and healthy smile at all stages of life. Their menu of services also includes advanced treatments and procedures such as Invisalign clear orthodontics, TMJ therapy, oral cancer screenings and more.

Recently, Find Local Doctors awarded Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates the honor of being a Top Patient Rated Kennesaw Dentist for 2017. This nomination is strictly based on the favorable reviews and high ratings that were given by actual patients across multiple online sources. This is just one way that the online directory of Find Local Doctors helps consumers connect to the most respected physicians and dentists in their community.

The high accolades for Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates included references to comfortable care, efficient dentistry and friendly staff members. These are elements that Dr. Contractor deeply values in his practice. To make dental visits less stressful, they provide advanced low radiation digital x-rays, in-office sedation and easy financing plans to ease budget burdens.

More about Dr. Hamir Contractor:

Dr. Hamir Contractor graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. He continued on at UNC Chapel Hill to earn his Doctorate in Dental Surgery degree in 2003. While at UNC, he helped run a dental clinic for underprivileged patients and took advantage of many respected externships offered to him. In 2009, his dream of having his own practice became a reality. Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates specializes in high quality and compassionate care, giving families a safer and more comfortable experience. Dr. Contractor has Active Memberships in the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, Northwest Dental Association and Hinman Dental Society.

For more information about Dr. Hamir Contractor or the services offered at Kennesaw Mountain Dental Associates, please visit kennesawmountaindental.com or call (770) 927-7751.