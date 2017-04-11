Bullibone Logo “Walmart is an incredible partner to our small-town business,” states Lee Willingham, Founder of Bullibone. “Being featured in Walmart’s National Pet Day campaign and sharing our story is a dream come true."

Proudly made in the USA heartland, IL-based Bullibone Pet Products is honored to be selected by Walmart as the featured pet product manufacturer in Walmart’s National Pet Day 2017 campaign, launching April 11, 2017.

“Walmart is an incredible partner to our small-town business,” states Lee Willingham, Founder of Bullibone. “When our team found out we would be featured in Walmart’s National Pet Day campaign, it was a dream come true. We are proud to share our story of how hard work, a passion for pets, and an unwavering commitment to USA manufacturing to create an affordable, fun and effective product like Bullibone can become a reality.”

Bullibone proudly uses materials, packaging and labor 100% in the USA, a meaningful commitment to pet lovers and retail partners like Walmart alike. Designed to help clean a dog’s teeth, satisfy a dog’s need for chewing and promote fresh breath, Bullibone nylon chews offer a flavor dogs love and are quickly becoming one of the top selling pet products to maintain healthier gums and improved dental hygiene.

For more information, please visit: http://www.bullibone.com.

About Bullibone Pet Products

Based in Opdyke, IL, Bullibone Pet Products is a socially responsible small business that produces quality long-lasting nylon dog chews. Bullibone’s primary initiative is to create products that promote good hygiene, good mental and physical health and an overall better quality of life for pets.