David Meerman Scott Joins Vengreso Advisory Board "I look forward to providing strategic guidance to help Vengreso deliver digital sales transformation services.” David Meerman Scott

Vengreso announced today that marketing and sales strategist David Meerman Scott has been named the first member of the emerging company’s Advisory Board. Scott is the author of ten books, three are international bestsellers, and he is best known for The New Rules of Marketing and PR, now in a new 6th edition with more than 375,000 copies sold in English and available in 29 languages from Albanian to Vietnamese.

In making the announcement, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mario Martinez Jr. explained why adding Scott to the Advisory Board was a top priority for Vengreso.

“We help organizations transform themselves by bringing alignment to sales and marketing along with the mindset, skillset and toolset necessary to succeed in today’s digital sales ecosystem. This is known as digital sales transformation," says Martinez. "David Meerman Scott has been the leading authority on transformative marketing and sales strategies. His input will be a resource of incalculable value as we scale Vengreso.”

Scott serves on advisory boards of select emerging companies including HubSpot, which he joined in 2007. He is a leading voice for strategic change in the always-on, web-driven world where agile marketing and sales organizations run rings around companies stuck in a traditional mindset.

“Today buyers are in charge,” says Scott. “They do independent research using social tools, reviewing companies and products as they decide who is worthy of their business. Vengreso is leading the way in educating salespeople and executive teams about this transformation and helping them to grow their businesses. I look forward to providing strategic guidance to help Vengreso deliver digital sales transformation services.”

Vengreso echoes Scott's message of transformation through its services, bringing together digital sales and marketing alignment, social selling, social media strategy, employee advocacy, content marketing and talent recruiting into one integrated and holistic marketing/sales operation that responds to challenges and opportunities with speed and agility.

As Vengreso engages in the marketplace with brands’ sales and marketing teams, Scott’s advice will help shape the company's programs to help achieve maximum impact for our clients.

About David Meerman Scott

David Meerman Scott is an entrepreneur, marketing and sales strategist, bestselling author of ten books (including three international bestsellers), advisor to emerging companies, and a professional speaker at the world’s top gatherings of business professionals. He has delivered presentations on sales and marketing at conferences and events in over 40 countries and on all seven continents. His groundbreaking ideas reinvent the way business engages the marketplace to stand out, get noticed, spread ideas, win hearts and minds, drive sales, and grow business.

About Vengreso

Vengreso is the only full spectrum service provider of digital sales transformation, enabling marketing and sales alignment to create accelerated revenue results. We help business professionals from small business to the enterprise acquire the mindset, skillset and toolset necessary to shatter sales goals. Learn more at: https://www.vengreso.com.