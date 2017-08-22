Patience Tagborlo wi-Q mobile ordering solutions have proved incredibly popular in Dubai, in line with the region’s mission to lead hospitality technology innovation.

Held in the Dubai World Trade Centre on the 18th-20th September, The Hotel Show Dubai provides a 360-degree view of the market with over 600 exhibitors from over 85 countries showcasing products across interiors, lighting and design, technology, security, catering equipment and more.

The Hotel Show attracts over 50,000 decision-makers including GMs and owner/operators, through to procurement managers, designers and the all-important frontline hospitality personnel, the event - hosted during The Hospitality Week and alongside The Leisure Show, Gulfhost and Speciality Food Festival. The Hotel Show offers an unmissable opportunity to find out about the latest products, ideas and trends shaping the hospitality industry’s future.

The exhibition, which is targeted at hotels, is a perfect opportunity for wi-Q Technologies to showcase its cloud-based mobile ordering application, Mi-Room. The revolutionary technology allows guests to browse, order and pay for hotel guest services – without downloading an app. Mi-Room gives guests unprecedented control over their hotel experience, allowing them to order room service, pool side refreshments, spa treatments or any other guest services, from their own mobile device. The software integrates with common hospitality systems, payment gateways and even allows staff to update services and prices in real time.

Wi-Q’s Head of Partnership Solutions, Patience Tagborlo said, “wi-Q mobile ordering solutions have proved incredibly popular in Dubai, in line with the region’s mission to lead hospitality technology innovation. With the announcement that wi-Q’s technology project at Atlantis, The Palm being shortlisted for the Best Use of technology award at Middle East Hospitality Awards this week, we expect to have a busy show.”

Exhibition visitors will be able to meet the wi-Q Technologies, Epson and Vector Technologies, who are one of wi-Q Technologies’ first resellers. The team will be demonstrating cloud-based mobile ordering for on stand 7B270. To register for free tickets, visit – https://register.thehotelshow.com/

wi-Q Technologies Editors notes:

