OnePlaceMail for SharePoint Online, a new application from OnePlace Solutions that is now available from the Microsoft Office Store, solves the problem of ensuring important corporate information can be easily stored and retrieved from SharePoint instead of being trapped inside personal inboxes.

Created by Australian developers OnePlace Solutions, OnePlaceMail for SharePoint Online, also known as OnePlaceMail (Office Store App) brings the power of SharePoint for information capture and management into Outlook rather than forcing people to move away from their familiar workplace tool. It takes advantage of Microsoft's Office UI fabric so that the solution looks and feels like Microsoft Outlook, allowing users to remain productive with their regular workflow.

OnePlaceMail (Office Store App) brings SharePoint to where people work.

Information that is stored in SharePoint is made accessible from Outlook and allows people to seamlessly share content in SharePoint quickly and easily. And unlike many add-ins, OnePlace Solutions has created an Outlook add-in with a fast load time, of under a second, so users aren’t kept waiting.

OnePlaceMail (Office Store App) works with native Outlook clients running on Windows and macOS as well through the Outlook Web App. The add-in will also work using the Outlook for iOS app (subject to Microsoft approval). It is both an Outlook Add-in and an Office 365 app.

A single click or tap within Outlook allows users to send the email, or any attachments to SharePoint. Choosing where to save the information within SharePoint is easier than saving a file on a shared network folder. The information that is sent to SharePoint can be categorised with all the metadata retained.

Content stored in SharePoint can be easily found and shared from within Outlook. As OnePlaceMail for SharePoint is multi-platform, users can work from home using the Outlook client on their preferred device, from their smartphone, or through the Outlook Web App. When they get to the office, they can continue working within Outlook on the device of their choice, accessing the same information without having to change how they work.

You can download OnePlaceMail (Office Store App) direct from the Microsoft Offie Store or learn more on the OnePlace Solutions website about connecting Microsoft Outlook with SharePoint from different mobile devices and platforms such as macOS, Windows, OWA, iOS iPhone and iPad.

The benefits of OnePlaceMail are substantial. Collaboration between colleagues is greatly improved, accessibility to important information is made easier and the process of locating important information and auditing information trails is enhanced.

And while many companies can find it challenging to encourage users to adopt SharePoint for information storage and management, OnePlaceMail helps with user engagement and adoption to deliver a further return on investment for SharePoint deployments.

OnePlaceMail (Office Store App) is currently in public preview and can be downloaded today from the Microsoft Office Store.

OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold partner providing a suite of integrated products for the SharePoint/Office 365 platform. With clients in over 35 countries including Fortune 500 companies, the not-for-profit sector, utilities companies and even a royal family, the company develops solutions that unlock the potential of your data by leveraging the SharePoint platform.