Science buffs and nature lovers will get a rare treat on August 21st when the 2017 Solar Eclipse travels over Great Smoky Mountains National Park. To encourage travelers to come see the eclipse, Gatlinburg’s largest cabin rental company is offer a unique travel deal. Venture Resorts (https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com), is offering travelers a free night’s stay during the eclipse.

"The eclipse is truly a once in a lifetime event,” says Billy Parris, General Manager of Venture Resorts. “We want to encourage families to come and see it.”

To qualify for the free night, travelers must book a three-night stay between August 20-23. The free night will represent the least expensive night of a guest’s stay.

Though the city of Gatlinburg is outside of the best viewing area, the entire western half of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will see the total eclipse, as will many towns in nearby Wears Valley.

The National Park Service is organizing public viewings with the park. Details are available on their website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/2017-solar-eclipse.htm. This page also lists ten cities in the area that are hosting eclipse viewing events.

Venture Resorts manages over 400 vacation cabins in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The cabins feature full kitchens, large living rooms and game rooms with features like pool tables, air hockey tables and arcade games. Many larger cabins also have home theaters with big screen TVs.

Cabin prices vary based cabin based on size, amenities and cabin location. Visitors can book their stay through the company's web sites at http://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com or http://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com. Guests will see current rates for all cabins, with discounts applied at the time of booking. These promotions are valid on remaining nights only, and are not available for existing reservations.

About Venture Resorts

Venture Resorts is the largest luxury cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 400 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company’s web sites http://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or http://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.