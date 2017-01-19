Philadelphia personal injury and class action lawyer, Thomas More Marrone has been awarded the Special Edition Judicial Award of the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ (Highest Possible Rating) award in their latest 2017 annual review. The AV Preeminent accolade is the “Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability & Ethical Standards, Reflecting the confidential opinions of members of the Bar and Judiciary.”

This award is especially noteworthy because it is given based on the reviews of sitting Judges who have seen and heard Tom Marrone practice law before them, as well as the reviews of Marrone’s peers in the legal community. Both are a testament to the respect that Tom Marrone has garnered from the professional community and his commitment to providing excellent legal counsel in his specific legal areas of expertise.

An AV Rating is a reflection of the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review rating system. This rating system is two-tiered: first the lawyer must receive a ‘Very High’ on their General Ethical Standards Rating – the highest rating. To achieve this, the lawyer must show adherence to professional standards of conduct including ethics, reliability and diligence, among others.

If they receive that high rating, they may move on to the next step, which are Legal Ability Ratings. These ratings are indicative of the professional ability of the lawyer within their specific area of practice. Five key areas are rated: Legal Knowledge, Analytical Capabilities, Judgment, Communication Ability and Legal Experience. At this point the peer may also leave additional feedback that they feel is relevant to their review. Then the scores are aggregated to create the numerical rating for the lawyer. Thomas More Marrone earned a mark of “AV Preeminent.”

According to the Martindale-Hubbell rating system, “An AV® certification mark is a significant rating accomplishment – a testament to the fact that a lawyer’s peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence.”

AV® Preeminent™ (4.5-5.0) is an AV® certification mark is a significant rating accomplishment - a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence. Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings reflect a combination of achieving a Very High General Ethical Standards rating and a Legal Ability numerical rating.

About Thomas More Marrone and MOREMARRONE LLC

MOREMARRONE LLC has handled cases producing some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury, class action, and other complex civil litigation. After a recent 11-month stretch that included two class action jury trials resulting in a settlement and verdict amounting to well over $15 million in addition to several substantial personal injury recoveries, successful business and employment negotiations, and hundreds of satisfied clients, Tom Marrone established his multifaceted firm, MOREMARRONE LLC.

Licensed to practice in the State and Federal courts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, Tom Marrone has extensive experience and proven success handling difficult, complex cases, especially class actions and collective actions, cases involving personal injury, employment, wage and hour claims, insurance matters, product liability, consumer protection, consumer fraud, deceptive practices, legal malpractice, and wrongful use of civil proceedings. Individual and corporate clients also engage MOREMARRONE LLC for advisory services, including legal matters, crisis prevention and crisis management. A veteran class action trial lawyer, Tom Marrone also offers consultations with other attorneys and law firms related to class action and complex litigation theory development, implementation, and trial strategy.