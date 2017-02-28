SmartLinx Solutions Wins Bronze Stevie® Award We see amazing customer service continue to be a crucial differentiator and that’s why we’ve invested heavily in technologies to improve the responsiveness and quality of the customer experience. We’re honored to be recognized with a Bronze Stevie Award.

SmartLinx Solutions has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Customer Service - Computer Industries category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The award for “Total Customer Service Modernization” marks the second consecutive year SmartLinx has captured a coveted Stevie Award.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Consulting Practice of the Year; more than 53 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Business Development Achievement of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month. Finalists were determined by another 77 judges.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

“Customer expectations are on the rise,” said Blake Deakin, VP of Client Services, “and they should be. Enterprise SaaS companies are continuing to learn a tough lesson – that competing with over-emphasis on price and capability is a race to the bottom. We see amazing customer service continue to be a crucial differentiator and that’s why we’ve invested heavily in technologies to improve the responsiveness and quality of the customer experience. We’re honored to be recognized with a Bronze Stevie Award.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About SmartLinx Solutions

SmartLinx Solutions, the two-time Stevie® award winner, has helped organizations forever transform their business and distinguish their employer and consumer brands with its integrated, real-time workforce management solutions, since 2000. Their award-winning, cloud-based WorkLinx™ product suite enables mobility-driven employee engagement, drives proactive regulatory compliance management, and delivers permanent operational advantage. SmartLinx serves global clients with staff schedule optimization, time and attendance, human resources, payroll, employee self-service, business analytics, licensing and training management, ACA compliance management, mobility, and time clock solutions. For more information, visit http://www.smartlinxsolutions.com or call +1-877-501-1310.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.