Kevin Rowe | Top Valley Lawyers 2017 It is an honor to be named and recognized among Top Valley Lawyers for the second year in a row by North Valley Magazine. - Kevin Rowe

Kevin Rowe was recently named one of seven top personal injury lawyers in Phoenix by North Valley Magazine. This honor was bestowed upon him in recognition of his commitment to assist clients during challenging times and for helping them get the most compensation possible to cover pain, suffering and other damages after an accident. Kevin was also listed among Top Valleys Lawyers in 2016.

“It is an honor to be named and recognized among Top Valley Lawyers for the second year in a row by North Valley Magazine,” said Phoenix personal injury lawyer Kevin Rowe.

Each year the magazine shares a list of top local attorneys that specialize in categories ranging from personal injury, criminal defense, estate planning, family law, and more. Lawyers listed in the 2017 Top Valley Lawyers issue were determined with the help of third-party lawyer ranking systems, such as Avvo.

More About Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Law Group, visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com or call (602) 667-7777.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page. Also visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.