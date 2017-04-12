. The competition is a wonderful opportunity for college students to showcase their talent, win a cash prize, and receive recognition.

Perky-Pet®, trusted experts in backyard bird feeding since 1958, announces the launch of the 2017 Wild Bird Seed Feeder Student Design Competition. The international competition encourages post-secondary students to demonstrate their inventiveness and imagination by designing a bird feeder that is functional, aesthetically pleasing and easy to manufacture.

The top three design competition winners will share $3,000 in cash prizes. An additional $1,000 will be awarded to the school attended by the first place winner. Complete information on the competition entry process, prizes and guidelines can be found at http:// http://www.birdfeeders.com/student-design-competition.

“Perky-Pet is proud to support industrial design and other educational design programs by encouraging innovation in students through the art of design,” says Sophie Xiong, Perky-Pet Category Development Associate. “The competition is a wonderful opportunity for college students to showcase their talent, win a cash prize, and receive recognition. In addition, student design competition winners often grab the attention of companies looking to hire innovative designers.”

The wild bird feeder design competition is open to all undergraduate and graduate students in any country who are enrolled in an industrial design, engineering, product design or equivalent degree program. Individual students, or student teams of two, may enter the contest.

Participants must submit their entries by June 2nd, 2017. Entry forms must be accompanied by clear photos, drawings, design studio sketches and/or computer-generated images of the student’s bird feeder design. Incomplete entries will be automatically disqualified. There is no fee to enter.

All correctly completed entries will be forwarded to a jury of industry professionals who will select a shortlist of entries. The shortlisted entrants will be required to send their final submissions no later than July 5th, 2017. Final submissions must include isometric and orthographic views of the bird feeder design, along with a concise design statement explaining the relative material types used, why the design is innovative and how it works.

For complete information about the Wild Bird Seed Feeder Student Design Competition, visit http://www.birdfeeders.com/student-design-competition.

