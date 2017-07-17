Worldwise Logo with tag line “As a trusted innovator in the pet training, control device, treat & nutritional supplements, PatentoPet and OliviPet will further enhance the innovation and new technologies in Worldwise's portfolio & propel international retail growth." -Kevin Fick, CEO

Worldwise, Inc., an industry leader in smart, stylish and environmentally responsible pet product solutions, is proud to announce a new joint venture and exclusive partnership with Incept Holdings, the makers of PatentoPet® and OlviPet® products. This exciting partnership reinforces Worldwise’s commitment to further expand the market-leading SHERPA® brand into the growing pet travel category as well as enter the treat category with an innovative approach to health and wellness utilizing unique, proven formulations.

Dedicated to innovation and healthy pets worldwide, PatentoPet is a trusted, premium brand of unique training and control devices that have been used in Europe for nearly a decade. This exciting line is a perfect addition to the new SHERPA travel line, scheduled to launch at SuperZoo in Las Vegas, NV July 25-27, 2017.

In addition to the unique technology of the PatentoPet collection, OlviPet treats and nutritional supplements come with a commitment to 100% natural formulations made with a proprietary OlviPet olive oil and seed mix. These potent elixirs contain Omega-3 and Omega-6 compounds that promote pet health from the inside-out.

“As a trusted innovator in the pet training, control device, treat and nutritional supplement segments, the PatentoPet and OliviPet brands will further enhance the innovation and new technologies in the Worldwise portfolio. Incept also brings strong relationships with international retailers to propel Worldwise’s growth outside of the North American market,” said Kevin Fick, Chief Executive Officer of Worldwise, Inc. “We are excited to build upon and expand these strong International brands that focus on innovation and commitment to quality, which are the cornerstones of the Worldwise mission and model.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Worldwise, Inc. and eager to reach a successful market penetration in both North and South America,” said Tzanis Fountoulakis, Chief Executive Officer of Incept. “Additionally, the widely recognized SHERPA brand will further elevate these great products and help pet-parents make smart and safe decisions when traveling by car, plane, or train with their pets. Our team will work closely in partnership to launch key innovations that will help strengthen our unwavering commitment to innovation and professional excellence to pet-parents around the world.”

For more information on Worldwise, Inc., please visit http://www.worldwise.com. For more information on PatentoPet, please visit http://www.patentopet.com. For more information on OlviPet, please visit http://www.olvipet.com.