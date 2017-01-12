Bail Bonds DIRECT has re-launched their new user-friendly website to help those who need bail assistance, fast. Aligning with their fast and easy service, the website update hopes to make the bail-posting process more streamlined for all.

The updated Bail Bonds DIRECT website allows users to now quickly access a full listing of all locations around Southern California. 24/7 access to professional bondsmen is available, as well as easy to understand information about the bail posting process and court procedures.

J. Roth of Bail Bonds DIRECT stated that, “court appearances can be very stressful for the individual and their loved ones. Not only have they been arrested, but an unbudgeted sum of money must now also be offered to avoid the defendant going back behind bars whilst they await a further court appearance. Defendants can also be moved around at a moment’s notice due to prison overcrowding. The updated website aims to help those that need to get out of tricky situations quickly”.

With improved user-friendliness and a simple and clear layout and feel, the updated Bail Bonds DIRECT website is focused on making information on posting bail available quickly, as well as allowing users to make a request for help with just few clicks.

After arrest and first court appearance, a bail amount is set as a guarantee that the individual arrested will appear in court at a later date. Once posted, the defendant can be released from custody whilst they await further court dealings. The bail amount will depend on the alleged crime and also the locational jurisdiction where the proceedings are being held. A service to collect and deliver the defendant home can also be arranged.

Bail Bonds DIRECT offers its updated website to individuals looking for fast and easy to understand bail solutions. To find out more about Bail Bonds DIRECT and to access the website, visit http://bailbondsdirect.com/.

About Bail Bonds DIRECT

Bail Bonds DIRECT is a professional Bail Bonds Corporation with licensed bail bondsmen available 24 hours a day throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, Ventura County, San Diego County, and San Bernardino County.

Priding ourselves on getting good people out of bad situations fast, we believe everyone deserves to use the right to receive bail out of jail. We are here to help our clients with a simple and fast process that eliminates the headaches and delays usually associated with this stressful time. Our service only takes 30 minutes over the phone and is available now.