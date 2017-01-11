USAdvisors Insurance Agency Together, Secura Consultants and USAdvisors will greatly strengthen the producer experience in this important aspect of insurance and financial planning.

Secura Consultants announced the renewal of a strategic relationship with USAdvisors Insurance Agency (USAdvisors) of Eden Prairie, MN to provide the value of enhanced income protection solution opportunities for USAdvisors affiliated financial professionals. Together, Secura Consultants and USAdvisors will greatly strengthen the producer experience in this important aspect of insurance and financial planning.

According to Chief Integration Officer, Rod Crandall, “At USAdvisors, our goal is to support and offer the best advice and product selection to the Financial Professionals we work with. Our relationship with Secura Consultants allows us to fulfill this goal.”

This renewed initiative will allow USAdvisors affiliated producers to access the disability income marketing, sales, and implementation support that Secura Consultants delivers. The collaboration will deliver enhanced carrier solution offerings, special case development opportunities, and planned learning events throughout the year to better cultivate business development and adviser-client relationships.

"We are looking forward to deepening our engagement with USAdvisors now and in the future. Rod Crandall recognizes the opportunity in this market space and he wants to continue to offer best-in-class resources and services to their financial professionals," said Nicole Blodgett, Vice President of Business Development.

About Secura Consultants

Based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Secura Consultants is one of the few insurance marketing organizations in the country focused on delivering exemplary solutions in the income and asset protection markets as well as employer sponsored ancillary benefits. Secura Consultants works with select financial service and employee benefit specialists in the design and implementation of these solutions for their clients. Secura Consultants also works in an advisory capacity with insurance carriers, assisting in the development of better product solutions for the marketplace. For more information, contact Nicole Blodgett at info(at)securaconsultants(dot)com or call 952-224-5400.

About USAdvisors Insurance Agency

USAdvisors Insurance Agency provides customized programs, products, and services that make it possible for financial advisors and financial institutions to offer comprehensive investment and financial planning services to their customers. We help financial advisors grow and manage more rewarding practices with the help of a true partner who sits on the same side of the table. For more information, contact Rod Crandall at rcrandall(at)usadvisorsinsurance.com or call 952-829-0000.