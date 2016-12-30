Through a new licensing agreement, Chef Kelz, owner of Kelz Kitchen, has announced that the new restaurant Kelz Crab House will feature the specialty secret sauce recipe from David’s Crab House.The soft opening for Kelz Crab House is set for January 5, 2017, located on 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW Atlanta, GA.

Being the owner of Kelz Kitchen, which is known for its “Coastal Carolina Cuisine” and Atlanta’s hottest new restaurant in the downtown district, shows that Chef Kelz is no stranger to the restaurant industry. Kelz Crab House will introduce Atlanta to the dynamic taste of seafood from Coastal Georgia by utilizing the famous “Garlic Crab” recipe of David’s Crab House. The opening is a coming attraction for Atlanta’s rising foodie venture.

The roll-out of the new restaurant will join other Atlanta businesses and organizations in the movement to reinvest in the revitalization of Atlanta’s Westside community in Vine City. The restaurant is only minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium/Georgia Dome and adjacent to Wal-Mart and a newly Chick-fi-La which is also scheduled to open in early 2017. Filling the void of long lines and restaurant wait time, this high volume restaurant is an online order and take-out express said, owner Chef Kelz. “A take out express is what the people want. I wanted more of a speedy Kitchen that meets the urgency of my customers. The Kitchen is the restaurant and the neighborhood of Atlanta is the dinning room. This is a great way to enjoy food on the go,” says Chef Kelz.

There are many valued customers who remembered or tried the garlic crabs for the first time after hearing its reputation. This famous recipe of David Crab House in Savannah, which has existed for 25 years and a family-owned restaurant, chose Chef Kelz to enlarge their brand alongside with his. “We've been excited to expand into the Atlanta market and been wanting to do so for quite some time now. We believe that with Kelz, we have the right partner and for both of us to have great success,” says Malcolm Allen, owner of David Crab House.

Customers will continue to enjoy the “Kelz Experience” at Kelz Crab House. The restaurant will include: other flavored seafood, a petite menu and great service. For more of the “Kelz Experience”, visit the website at http://kelzkitchen.com/.

About Kelz Kitchen

Chef Kelz is the owner of Kelz Kitchen and a well-known entrepreneur from the coast of the the Carolinas. He has operated numerous nightclub kitchens in Atlanta since 2006, and specializes in Coastal Carolina Cuisine. Chef Kelz has fed and touched the lives of many Atlanta residents with his smile and innovative cuisine. Not only will this Downtown location be able to serve an abundance of new customers in the community, it will develop a larger list of celebrity clientele as well. In hopes to combine his love for food with his love for the community, he is working on a project called "Feed Atlanta" that would provide resources and support for people with specific dietary needs and health concerns. Chef Kelz's savvy style of customer service and impressive recipes has landed him several production and movies set caterings opportunities.

###