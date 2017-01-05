“The students who qualify for a Freedom Alliance scholarship,” explained the organization’s President Tom Kilgannon, “have suffered the death or permanent disability of their parent.

Freedom Alliance, an organization which supports our nation’s military and injured service members, provided a record number 323 college scholarships in 2016 – with each scholarship being awarded to the son or daughter of a military hero. In all, Freedom Alliance provided nearly $1.3 million to these scholars to help them meet the costs of a college education and to honor the sacrifices made by their parents in the service of our country.

Historically, Freedom Alliance has granted more than $11 million in college scholarships to students whose parent was killed or permanently disabled in a combat mission or training accident. The scholarships not only have an educational impact, but in some situations, it also helps to turn their lives around.

“The students who qualify for a Freedom Alliance scholarship,” explained the organization’s President Tom Kilgannon, “have suffered the death or permanent disability of their parent. They have made great sacrifices as well, but they still have hopes and dreams and Freedom Alliance helps them achieve those dreams.

“No fallen or injured service member should ever be forgotten,” Kilgannon continued, “and one of the best ways to honor their sacrifices is to ensure their children have the opportunity to pursue a higher education. That’s what the Freedom Alliance scholarship is all about.”

There are at least 6,500 children whose parent lost their lives in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom who, if they choose to attend college, will be eligible for the Freedom Alliance scholarship. There are tens of thousands more children of wounded personnel who will eventually qualify.

Freedom Alliance is now accepting applications for the upcoming academic year. Approved candidates will be notified promptly after completing and submitting their initial application. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms. Students interested in applying can find additional details online at http://www.FAScholarship.com/.

Interested media should contact Althea Paul of Vistra Communications at 813.321.3310 or by email at AltheaP(at)ConsultVistra(dot)com.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $11 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more about Freedom Alliance at http://www.FreedomAlliance.org or http://www.Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.