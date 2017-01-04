West Enclave, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence

The developer of West Enclave, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, located in Los Cabos, Mexico, announced today a second phase of Ritz-Carlton Reserve branded and serviced Residences to include 60 new condominiums within The Enclaves coming to market in the second quarter of next year.

The condominium Reserve Residences will be adjacent to the West Enclave neighborhood consisting of 27 single family homes, priced from $4.1 million, which recently surpassed the 50 percent sold milestone with only 12 homes remaining.

“Buyers from all over the world are attracted to Los Cabos and the demand has been high for a condominium-type home within our community,” said Jeff Lawrence, director of sales and marketing for the developer, Grupo Questro. “Owners will have access to our beautifully landscaped grounds and all of the services of the nearby resort including a dedicated concierge, priority access to hotel accommodations and amenities, along with a host of a la carte services such as in-home chef services and housekeeping. There is nothing else at this level of fully serviced, luxury living in all of Los Cabos.”

The Reserve hotel is slated to open in late 2017 along with the 27 West Enclave single-family homes, both of which are well underway with construction. A priority interest list is being developed for the condominium product that is currently being developed within The Enclaves neighborhood, with reservations expected to start in early second quarter.

Announced this spring, West Enclave, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, is nestled along a sea-view bluff within the master-planned resort enclave of Puerto Los Cabos in San Jose Del Cabo. These 27 expansive villas each feature a combined 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space, sleek and modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Sea of Cortez, a double kitchen finished with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, choice of cream marble and black granite countertops, Encino Oak wood or Douglas Fir hardwood, marble and limestone interior flooring, four- and five-bedroom residences with indoor/outdoor stone showers, massage gardens, an entertainment room with en-suite bathroom, service room with 3/4 bathroom, two powder rooms and a quietly efficient background of premium technology. Outdoor amenities include more than 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space complete with a private swimming pool and spa, covered living and dining area with bar, fireplace and BBQ, open-air courtyard with fire feature, fire pit, two golf cart parking spaces and a two-car garage.

The project, owned and developed by Grupo Questro, includes a 120-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel that will be surrounded by 125 Ritz-Carlton branded residences, known as The Enclaves. Delivery of homes will follow the October opening of the hotel.

The Reserve hotel and The Enclaves are a $430 million undertaking led by Grupo Questro, one of Mexico’s most highly respected developers. It is located within Grupo Questro’s multibillion dollar, master-planned resort community of Puerto Los Cabos in San Jose Del Cabo that spans 2,000 oceanfront acres. With three miles of pristine, private beaches, residence owners have exclusive access to a world-class marina accommodating yachts up to 400 feet, private beach clubs, an estuary, rolling hills robed in exotic flora, signature golf courses from both Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman, a private sculpture garden and a 12-acre cactus botanical park.

The sales gallery for The Enclaves is located at Paseo de los Pescadores S/N, Anita, Puerto los Cabos, 23403 in San José del Cabo, B.C.S. It is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.theenclaves.mx or call 011+52 (624)105 6047 (within San Jose Del Cabo), 1-855-375-2266 (from U.S.) or 01 800 322 2675 (from Mexico).

About the Project

About the Project

About Grupo Questro

Over the course of more than 20 years, Grupo Questro has emerged as one of the most highly respected developers in all of Mexico. Helmed by the visionary Eduardo Sanchez-Navarro, Grupo Questro’s mission is to develop business opportunities of value that generate memorable experiences for its collaborators and clients. In areas throughout Mexico such as Los Cabos, Mexico City and Acapulco, Grupo Questro’s world-class resort destinations include Puerto Los Cabos, El Dorado, Cabo Real and Club Campestre San Jose. Resort projects include Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences, Dreams, Secrets, El Ganzo, ME by Melia, Casa Dorada and Casa del Mar. Nationally, company divisions include commercial and entertainment centers, golf, marinas, residential developments, hotels and time shares. For more information, visit http://www.questro.com.

The Enclaves, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). Banco Invex S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero División Fiduciaria, Fideicomiso 192 Puerto Los Cabos - FONATUR 192 and Fideicomiso 283 “Puerto Los Cabos III” (jointly and severally) use The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

