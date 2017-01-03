Dr. Jay Plesset Joins The Quince Orchard Dental Care Team

Quince Orchard Dental Care Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7am to 5pm, and Fridays, 7am to 3pm. The office is also open two Saturdays a month from 8am to 2pm.

Dear Patients:

Quince Orchard Dental Care is pleased to announce that they will be starting off 2017 with a strong team in place. Dr. Jay H. Plesset, DDS joined Dr. Rouhanian and the Quince Orchard Dental Care team, adding yet another dentist to their busy practice. Dr. Plesset shares the same values and the same approach to dentistry as the rest of the Quince Orchard Dental Care dentists; treating their patients as an extension of their families. As they review last year, a definite highlight is the fact that Dr. Plesset and his entire team also made the move. Quince Orchard Dental Care’s office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7am to 5pm, and Fridays, 7am to 3pm. The office is also open two Saturdays a month from 8am to 2pm.

Their beautifully designed, warm, and inviting practice offers first class service, expert care, and compassionate treatment. Every patient will continue to experience a truly enjoyable dental experience while still achieving optimal oral health. Dr. Plesset's dental practice was only a mile from our current office, located at 849 Quince Orchard Blvd. Suite E, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, making it easy and convenient for his patients to find him at Quince Orchard Dental Care. The office phone number is 301-527-2727 and the website address is http://www.quinceorcharddentalcare.com Dr. Plesset's patient phone number and website will still be active for at least the next 12 months, for new patients’ convenience.

Quince Orchard Dental Care is a multi-specialty practice. Every member of their expanded team will be committed to improving the Gaithersburg, MD and surrounding communities with the most advanced techniques as it relates to oral health. Doctors Rouhanian and Plesset are the general dentists, Doctors Lewis and Abdillahi deal exclusively with pediatric dentistry, and Dr. Hagan, provides orthodontic care. Quince Orchard, committed to providing a full-service experience also has an experienced periodontist who provides implants and an endodontist who specializes in root canals. Quince Orchard Dental Care houses all of these services under one roof, in one convenient location.

What sets Quince Orchard Dental Care apart from other dental practices is the belief in operating a Complete Health Practice. This is a unique approach to dentistry because the focus is not only on patients’ oral health, but also on the overall health and well-being of the entire body as well. All of Quince Dental Care’s doctors take great pride in addressing not only a patient’s dental concerns, but also taking a keen interest in helping patients to understand how taking care of oral health can relate to other health issues one might be experiencing. Heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and more can be adversely affected by poor oral hygiene. Quince Orchard Dental Care treats the whole patient - not just their teeth.

This is a very exciting time for Quince Orchard Dental Care. As they look forward to 2017, by already adding excellent doctors, such as Dr. Plesset to the team, they take pride in knowing all of their doctors are great educators, well trained in their respective specialties, and most importantly - compassionate and amazing people.