Storelocal Announces Rising Capital LLC as a Founding Member

Storelocal, the self storage industry’s cooperative, announced today the addition of Rising Capital LLC as a founding member. The New Jersey-based entity is now embarking on developing a portfolio of storage sites to add to Storelocal’s total membership of more than 775 facilities.

“As I’ve watched Storelocal’s dramatic growth over the past two years, it’s been impressive to see how well they’re delivering on their mission of helping independents compete effectively with the increasingly sophisticated public companies,” said Rising Capital founder and noted business entrepreneur Craig Karasin.

“The combination of cost savings through group buying, technology to improve operations, and education to manage better seems to me exactly what is needed for their members to continue to prosper in this changing industry,” he said. “As I then learned about Storelocal’s many exciting plans for the future, I felt that I could bring a lot of value to help the organization move forward, so I welcomed the opportunity to become a founder.”

“We are pleased to add Rising Capital to our list of distinguished founding Storelocal members and look forward to working with Craig as he builds his portfolio and uses the tools available to him that will help trim operational costs, increase his profits and provide his customers with the highest standard of service,” said Lance Watkins, Storelocal CEO.

“Craig is a dynamic person who has built businesses, launched innovative new products, literally including a better mousetrap, and also coached others on to business success,” he said. “Quite simply, the future of self storage is in the people like Craig and the technology that powers it.”

Every prospective founder is subject to approval by the Storelocal Board of Directors. Storelocal’s bylaws limit founder membership to 30 companies. Rising Capital marks the 25th company to receive this honor, with more companies under active consideration.

