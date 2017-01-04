A comprehensive telemedicine offering, SnapMD will now be integrated with athenaClinicals® (EHR) and athenaCollector® (revenue cycle management) services.

Telemedicine technology innovator SnapMD today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ (MDP) program, making SnapMD’s Virtual Care Management (VCM) private-label, cloud-based telemedicine platform available on the athenahealth® Marketplace. A comprehensive telemedicine offering, SnapMD will now be integrated with athenaClinicals® (EHR) and athenaCollector® (revenue cycle management) services.

SnapMD’s VCM Telemedicine Platform is a white-label software platform with all the features and functions to practice any form of medicine suitable for virtual care. With comprehensive workflows and a robust tool set accessible from a single intuitive interface, the VCM platform delivers an easy-to-use experience for the patient encounter, suitable for most departments across a health system – and with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health enterprise.

SnapMD’s partnership with athenahealth will make the company’s enterprise-level VCM telemedicine technology available to a growing network of more than 85,000 healthcare providers. The end-to-end VCM platform enables healthcare providers to offer telehealth services to their patients, under their brand and using the clinicians they choose.

Developed to enable healthcare providers to directly engage patients remotely using readily available consumer-based devices, the robust, HIPAA-compliant platform easily extends care delivery.

“SnapMD has been widely regarded for its fully integrated intuitive interface, providing a meaningful experience for patient encounters with a powerful back-end system that enables truly integrated care delivery,” said Dave Skibinski, president and CEO of SnapMD. “With the athenahealth relationship and integration, healthcare providers delivering single or multiple telehealth services can now effectively deliver care remotely in a convenient digital environment under their operating umbrella.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled services company with a vision to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, SnapMD joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about SnapMD’s VCM platform, please visit SnapMD’s product listing in the athenahealth Marketplace.

About SnapMD

SnapMD is the Virtual Care Management (VCM) telemedicine software leader, enabling healthcare providers to engage their patients via a secure, HIPAA compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform. SnapMD’s robust, private-label, VCM application is specifically designed to give healthcare organizations another option to improve access to care by launching virtual care Telehealth services under their brand utilizing their highly qualified, patient-trusted providers. For more information, please visit http://www.snap.md.