Canara, the trusted leader in critical power analytics and facility management services, today announced DataChambers, the Southeast's premier IT solutions company, has selected Canara Insight+ for Batteries as its battery management solution. Canara’s newest solution is the first-ever, all-inclusive predictive monitoring service for mission critical facilities and will protect all four of DataChambers’ data centers.

“As a provider of cloud, data center colocation and enterprise management solutions, it is vital that DataChambers take a proactive approach to battery asset management,” said Rich Crim, facilities manager. “Canara Insight+ for Batteries takes the mystery out of our critical power infrastructure’s status by providing visibility into current performance, allowing us to extend battery life and take action before issues occur.”

Prior to Canara’s subscription-based solution, DataChambers had to estimate the appropriate time to replace its batteries by looking at disparate numbers from manufacturers, industry experts and vendors. Unfortunately, all three sets of data would advise different times for replacement – leaving DataChambers unclear about its assets’ actual lifecycle.

Unlike the traditional approach to battery asset management, with Insight+ for Batteries, DataChambers will be able to reference 4x daily performance metrics and receive regular reports and input from a dedicated critical power analyst. In addition, the predictive monitoring service will leverage Canara’s 20 years of critical power expertise, as well as the largest historical database of predictive analytics, to prevent thermal runaway and analyze how its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries and backup power systems are performing each day.

“Our customer win with DataChambers further demonstrates the value of an as-a-service model for turning data into actionable insights,” said Tom Mertz, CEO of Canara. “Insight+ for Batteries will provide more accurate, preventative actions to increase reliability and maximize asset productivity while allowing its facility managers to focus on strategic business initiatives.”

In addition to providing better analytics to make informed decisions, Insight+ for Batteries will also give DataChambers a competitive edge.

“We can tell our potential clients that our power systems are monitored daily,” said Crim. “It could certainly be a determining factor that sets us apart from our competition.”

About DataChambers

DataChambers is a trusted North Carolina-based technology company that provides IT strategy, managed services and data center solutions to help businesses excel today and plan for tomorrow. DataChambers is SSAE16 Audited and PCI certified compliant. DataChambers engineers redundancy and security into each one of their facilities to help maximize productivity and ensure the integrity of their customers’ data. The company has facilities in Winston-Salem, Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Canara

With over 20 years of experience in the data center industry, Canara is a leading provider of predictive analytics and critical facility services. Canara’s newest offering, Canara Insight+, is an innovative and all-inclusive predictive monitoring service that eliminates the need to purchase equipment. Canara Critical Power Analytics™ helps data centers across the globe maximize uptime and ensure efficient asset management of critical backup power systems. Canara Critical Facilities Services™ provides consulting and programs for critical facilities. Together, Canara's seasoned team of critical power analysts and facility operators provide unmatched visibility and intelligence into essential operations in order to detect potential threats, prevent problems and protect assets.

Headquartered in Atlanta and with a West Coast hub in San Rafael, California, Canara’s customers include leading global companies such as CenturyLink, Cologix, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, PG&E, and Fidelity Investments. For more information, please visit http://www.canara.com and follow @Canara on Twitter.