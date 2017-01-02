mRELEVANCE Promotes Rogers and Stocks to Senior Account Manager

“The strength of our agency and our ability to serve clients and provide them with ROI for their marketing dollars is due to strong team members like Melissa and Courtney,” said Managing Partner Carol Morgan.

Marketing RELEVANCE, LLC is excited to announce the promotion of Account Managers Melissa Stocks and Courtney Rogers to the position of Senior Account Manager. This promotion recognizes the understanding of marketing and serving clients' needs by both of these talented ladies.

Since starting at mRELEVANCE in 2011, Melissa has consistently excelled within her roles as Account Coordinator and Account Manager. With each promotion, she has taken on more responsibilities such as training and managing staff. As an Account Manager, she has played a significant role in developing creative services, writing quality public relations and social media content, and managing multiple client accounts and relationships. One of her favorite challenges is landing the next big media placement for her public relations clients. It can take months to match the story to the appropriate reporter and make that happen. Over the years, her ability to pitch and score coverage for clients has garnered multiple awards such as PRSA Phoenix Awards and Hermes Creative Awards.

Four years ago, Courtney came to mRELEVANCE with a bachelor’s degree in public relations from The University of Georgia, as well as a minor in speech communications. She began her career at mRELEVANCE as an Account Coordinator managing Atlanta Real Estate Forum. Due to her creative writing and campaign management skills, she was quickly promoted to an Account Manager within the company. As an Account Manager, she manages a team of three employees and oversees a wide variety of strategic marketing accounts including some of the agency’s largest home builder and developer accounts. Courtney is also recognized for her excellence in strategic marketing. She often speaks at conferences on behalf of mRELEVANCE and has been involved with client projects that have won more than a dozen awards.

“The strength of our agency and our ability to serve clients and provide them with ROI for their marketing dollars is due to strong team members like Melissa and Courtney,” said Managing Partner Carol Morgan. “This promotion provides both Melissa and Courtney with the ability to stretch their legs and spread their wings. I am confident that they both will embrace these new opportunities with success.”

In their new role as Senior Account Managers, both Stocks and Rogers will expand on their account management responsibilities, take the lead role on various client relationships and ensure flawless execution of campaign strategies. Both are responsible for continuing to drive business, as well as act as a role model to current and future employees.

It is promotions such as these that allow mRELEVANCE to continue its upward trend of increasing growth and position as an industry leader. Please join us in congratulating Melissa Stocks and Courtney Rogers as Senior Account Managers with mRELEVANCE.

About Marketing RELEVANCE: mRELEVANCE, LLC creates relevant marketing and communications that reach audiences with focused and strategic messages. Through technology and creative content, messages are delivered to target markets to encourage customer action and interaction.

With offices in Atlanta and Chicago, mRELEVANCE can connect your company with buyers and build relevant relationships nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.MarketingRELEVANCE.com, Like us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/mRELEVANCE, Follow us on Twitter at @mRELEVANCE or call 770-383-3360 or 847-259-7312.