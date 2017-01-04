“Suzanne Kinkle's wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes her a valuable addition to FirstLab’s Recovery Management Services team”, said Shane Moes, Senior Vice President of Business Development

FirstLab announced today that Suzanne Alunni-Kinkle, MSN, RN, CARN has joined their Recovery Management Solutions (RMS) Team as Director of Business Development to lead the Professional Health Monitoring program growth strategy. Suzanne Kinkle comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, having spent 25 years in the areas of substance use disorder treatment and prevention.

Suzanne joins FirstLab to continue FirstLab’s success providing recovery solutions to many Professional Health Management programs. “I am excited to start a new challenge within FirstLab and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive service suite. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service.” said Suzanne.

Ms. Alunni-Kinkle is a Certified Addiction Registered Nurse (CARN) and comes to FirstLab following administrative experience in Alternative to Discipline Programs in both New Jersey and Florida, in areas of nurse support group development and oversight and coordination of education within the nursing community. She is committed to a high standard of care and patient safety.

Currently, Suzanne serves on the Board of Directors for the International Nurses Society on Addictions (IntNSA) and on the Executive Board of Directors for the National Organization of Alternative Programs (NOAP). In addition, she is a member of the American Nurses Association and the Florida Nurses Association.

“Suzanne’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes her a valuable addition to FirstLab’s Recovery Management Services team”, said Shane Moes, Senior Vice President of Business Development.” Our innovations, and the increasing demand from our clients, led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service, it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Suzanne’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that Suzanne will play a key part in providing and implementing quality solutions for our clients.”

About FirstLab

Founded in 1989, FirstLab is now the largest, private Third Party Administrator of drug and alcohol testing programs in the country. We are known for our regulatory, legal and technical expertise in substance use testing, policies and procedures. We believe our success is a testament to our legacy of progressive results-driven thinking. Our executive team is comprised of leading experts in regulatory compliance and scientific innovation. They are also champions of customer service, ensuring that our clients have comprehensive, up-to-the minute information on the latest changes to policies, procedures and best practices. FirstLab's distinguished medical team leads the healthcare industry with ongoing thought leadership and innovation. Learn more at http://www.firstlab.com