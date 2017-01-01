The Mrs. Canada Globe Organization today announced "The 2nd Annual Mrs. Canada Globe Pageant will take place in Regina, Saskatchewan on Saturday March 18th, 2017. The annual event will also be Livestreamed for viewers around the country and the globe to enjoy."

MRS CANADA GLOBE is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Not only is it a beauty pageant, it is also a fundraiser for the SOFIA House, a second stage term shelter for Women and Children in Regina Saskatchewan. In 2016, with the support if its sponsors which include Eye Inspire Events and What Women Want Regina, the Mrs. Canada Globe organization raised over $40,000 for the charity.

Contestants from all over Canada will vie to become the next Mrs. Canada Globe in this year’s special programming event, which will include the current Mrs. Canada Globe, Chrisinda Tkatch of Regina crowning her successor, appearances by celebrity judges and incredible entertainment. The winner of Mrs. Canada Globe goes to compete for the title of MRS GLOBE.

With an anticipated 30 beautiful women from all over Canada preparing to compete for the coveted title, this annual event could not be possible without its generous sponsors. To date sponsors include: Eye Inspire Events, Regina Hotel Association, What Women Want, and the DoubleTree by Hilton Regina.

For more information about becoming a delegate or sponsor for the 2017 Mrs. Canada Globe pageant please visit the website: http://www.mrscanadaglobe.com

About MRS CANADA GLOBE

Mrs. Canada Globe's mission is to create a once in a lifetime experience for Canadian women ages 20 to 50 to achieve their dreams and goals through philanthropy and pageantry.

Mrs. Canada Globe encourages and supports its delegates and women in our communities to achieve their goals and dreams, in addition to, giving back to organizations and causes that contribute to the empowerment of fellow women locally, nationally and across the globe.

For more information about MRS CANADA GLOBE’s official cause to raise awareness for domestic violence education and prevention around the world, please visit: http://www.mrscanadaglobe.com

About EYE INSPIRE EVENTS

Eye Inspire Events professional and knowledgeable team has over 20 years of local and international experience from concept creation to event day management, to post-event analysis. From intimate private dinner parties to corporate awards galas, Eye Inspire elevates your event beyond your expectations. They offer complete event services and can work with you every step of the way. Crafting an unforgettable event is all in the details, and they can handle every detail to ensure your event is a success.

Eye Inspire Events is proud to partner with the National Director of Mrs. Canada Globe, Kimberly Castle to bring you the 2nd Annual Mrs. Canada Globe Pageant to Regina on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Contestants from all over Canada will compete for the prestigious title and have the amazing opportunity to travel to China and represent our country at Mrs. Globe International pageant.

The pageant will take place over two days with the preliminary judging taking place on the What Women Want main stage on Friday, March 17. Finals will be on the evening of Saturday March 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton and is expected to be a dazzling, stylish and sophisticated evening. This is an incredible celebration of diversity and beauty with women from across Canada vying for the crown and to be name Canada’s newest Mrs. Canada Globe 2017!

For additional information about Eye Inspire Events, please visit http://www.eyeinspireevents.com

About REGINA HOTEL ASSOCIATION

The Regina Hotel Association (RHA) protects and advances the business interests of Regina’s destination hotels through result-based member services, advocacy and marketing. They are a not-for-profit organization representing almost 3,000 hotel rooms in 22 hotels that employ over 1,360 people in our city.

For more information about the Regina Hotel Association, please visit: http://www.stayinregina.com

About WHAT WOMEN WANT

What Women Want was created to produce a quality consumer and entertainment event for women and the men in their lives. This event is educational, enlightening, interactive and most of all, fun for their attendees. What Women Want brings together vendors from all sectors of business to one location for three great days! It's a new mall coming to Regina March 17-19, 2017!

Shopping will be over the top this year with clothing companies, jewelry and fashion designers, artists, home decor and landscape specialists, children & maternity fashion, pet products & services, health & wellness products and services and so much more! With over 200 booths attendees are encouraged to take in all three days with just one ticket entry! Yes your ticket gains you entrance to the show for all three days! Grand shopping, services and entertainment await at Saskatchewan's largest mall!!! For just three days!

What Women Want and Bella Chic believe in giving back to our community. To date over $80,000 has been raised for local charities. This year What Women Want is proud to once again support Sofia House and Habitat For Humanity.

For more information visit http://www.whatwomenwantevent.com

About DOUBLETREE BY HILTON REGINA

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Conference Centre Regina is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Regina, on a main thoroughfare into the city and is only 15 minutes from Regina International Airport (YQR). The hotel is within walking distance of several provincial head offices for companies such as SaskPower, SaskTel and Mosaic. Try your luck on the slot machines at Casino Regina and watch the Saskatchewan Roughriders play at Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field. Learn about the history of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the RCMP Training Centre, attend a concert or an exciting WHL game at the Brandt Centre and take in the natural beauty of Wascana Park. Explore downtown Regina to discover an abundance of specialty shops, theaters and restaurants.

For more information visit http://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/saskatchewan/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-and-conference-centre-regina-YQRCCDT/index.html