HomeJab Enters The "Gig Economy", Launches in New York City

Many photographers shoot weddings and other celebrations on the weekends but aren’t that busy during the week. This is a perfect opportunity to fill in those free time blocks and work with a fast-growing company.

HomeJab, an online service that allows realtors to obtain high-quality photos and videos of real estate properties for sale, invites photographers and videographers to sign up for real estate gigs on its website at https://www.homejab.com/jobs

Once enrolled, photographers and videographers will be assigned to cover a particular real estate property based on their availability and geographic area. Operating somewhat like the Uber model, photographers are notified electronically when jobs are available nearby. They are then free to accept or decline each job.

According to HomeJab founder Joe Jesuele, HomeJab is the perfect way for photographers to earn some extra income with a minimal commitment. Everything other than snapping the shots is supplied by HomeJab, including all sales, billing, communication, and production work. Says Jesuele, “many photographers shoot weddings and other celebrations on the weekends but aren’t that busy during the week. This is a perfect opportunity to fill in those free time blocks and work with a fast-growing company.”

ABOUT HOMEJAB

HomeJab, established in 2014, provides professional-quality real estate photography and video, including aerial options, to facilitate real estate viewing and sales. Users can log in to their HomeJab account to view order status, download photos, edit content and review costs, as well as to view their custom web pages advertising their properties. Since the company’s founding, HomeJab has worked with over 2,500 real estate agents and photographed 3,000 homes across the country. Now based in 20 U.S. cities, the company plans to expand throughout the 50 states within by spring of 2017. For more information, visit https://www.homejab.com.

Photographer sign up: https://www.homejab.com/jobs