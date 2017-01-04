PacificEast Expands Telified Coverage To Four Continents

PacificEast announced today that its IDICIA real-time information services division has again expanded its Telified™ service line internationally. IDICIA’s Telified service enables businesses and organizations to obtain telephone status, carrier and device information which help in verifying the identifies of consumers conducting commerce online. The IDICIA division has expanded its existing international coverage in the UK, Ireland, Germany and India to now include Norway and Australia through its inter-continental offering Telified-IC.

In the announcement, Scott Rice, PacificEast’s COO stated, “We are glad to be further expanding our European coverage into Norway and very excited with our expansion into Australia. This has now expanded our product line to include four continents. We are looking forward to working with new and existing customers who provide consumer focused goods and services. Our goal continues to be to help our customers reduce consumer friction while keeping fraud risks to a minimum as they expand into new markets.” Mr. Rice stated that more countries were in development and would be announced in the upcoming weeks.

PacificEast’s announcement stated that all seven of the current countries it serves are available as of this announcement. Current countries now served are the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, India, Norway and Australia. More information is available at http://www.idicia.com/telified.html.

About PacificEast Research

PacificEast Research operates custom APIs which provide businesses and organizations, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, access to high quality information services in real-time. Since 1995 PacificEast has supported its customers with a broad line of contact information, identity verification and telephone identity products and services. PacificEast Research is headquartered near Vancouver, Canada with U.S. operations based near Portland, Oregon. For more information, contact PacificEast at 1-800-665-8400 or http://www.pacificeast.com.