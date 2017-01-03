NATA Compliance Services We are honored to continue our work with TSA,” stated NATACS CEO Michael Sundheim. “NATACS exists to help TSA carry out its critical security mission...

In December 2016, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) renewed its Government/Industry Partnership with the National Air Transportation Association - Compliance Services (NATACS) for an additional five-year period. This renewed agreement will result in two decades of uninterrupted services to the general and business aviation community by NATACS. The agreement authorizes NATACS to continue as a Trusted Fingerprint Facility to process biographical and biometric information and other services for general and commercial aviation populations, worldwide.

Over the years, the TSA/NATACS partnership has expanded to include:



Known Crewmember Program for Part 135 on-demand air charter operators participating in the Twelve-Five Standard Security Program (TFSSP) and Private Charter Standard Security Program (PCSSP).

Maryland Three (MD3) - Federal Restricted Zone (FRZ) Airports

DCA Access Standard Security Program (DASSP)

Alien Flight Student Program (AFSP)

“We are honored to continue our work with TSA,” stated NATACS CEO Michael Sundheim. “NATACS exists to help TSA carry out its critical security mission, ensuring industry compliance with the government’s strict requirements, all while minimizing the costs and impact on businesses. NATACS looks forward to an ongoing, strong partnership with TSA in the coming years.”

“Public-Private Partnerships are tremendously important for TSA’s mission success,” added Eddie Mayenschein, TSA’s Assistant Administrator for Security Policy and Industry Engagement “Our partnership with NATACS is a great example of successful collaboration with industry.”

NATACS manages more than 200 certified enrollment specialists worldwide who conduct collections for regulated parties throughout the industry. Under the agreement, NATACS will provide all pre-enrollment, enrollment, fingerprint collection, secure data transmission for TSA-conducted background checks and results distribution on tens of thousands of flight crewmembers and flight students each year.

Martin L. Hiller, President of the National Air Transportation Association concluded, “NATA congratulates both TSA and Compliance Services for reaching agreement to continue working together for an additional five years. The NATACS suite of products is an important component in our mission to help aviation businesses succeed in the marketplace. It’s another demonstration of the fact that public/private partnerships like these can make our nation secure without creating undue burden on small businesses.”